French Foreign Minister Welcomes Democrats’ Midterm Election Victory
(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot on Wednesday welcomed the Democrats’ success in the US midterm elections, calling the outcome “very good news for American democracy.”
Addressing the National Assembly, Barrot said the results demonstrated that voters determine the course of their country’s history in a democratic system, rather than algorithms or private interests.
“This is further proof that in a democracy, the people write their own history and that no one, neither algorithms nor private interests, can do it for them,” he said.
Barrot also characterized the US election campaign as “disjointed and acrimonious.”
The Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate during Tuesday’s midterm vote, shifting control of both chambers away from Republicans, who had previously maintained narrow advantages.
The outcome is expected to strengthen Democrats’ ability to challenge or block President Donald Trump’s legislative proposals.
Addressing the National Assembly, Barrot said the results demonstrated that voters determine the course of their country’s history in a democratic system, rather than algorithms or private interests.
“This is further proof that in a democracy, the people write their own history and that no one, neither algorithms nor private interests, can do it for them,” he said.
Barrot also characterized the US election campaign as “disjointed and acrimonious.”
The Democrats secured majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate during Tuesday’s midterm vote, shifting control of both chambers away from Republicans, who had previously maintained narrow advantages.
The outcome is expected to strengthen Democrats’ ability to challenge or block President Donald Trump’s legislative proposals.
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