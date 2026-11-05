'Illegal Construction Was Underway When Chawri Bazar Building Collapsed', Police To File FIR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The construction work underway in a now-collapsed building in Delhi's Chawri Bazar area was illegal, and the building was unsafe, police said following the tragedy that has so far claimed two lives.

Speaking to reporters, DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said: "Construction was going on here; a slab was being cast on the third floor. The building began collapsing while work was underway, and some labourers were working there. The contractor was also present, and those labourers were then withdrawn from the site. During the withdrawal, a few labourers got trapped, of whom three have been identified so far. Three people have been rescued from the rubble. Information received from the hospital states that two people have passed away, and one person is injured but out of danger."

"The construction was illegal; we have already informed the Municipal authorities regarding that," Singh said, adding that the search operation is underway to rescue those who might still be trapped under the debris.

The DCP further said that the collapsed structure was unsafe. "Cracks have also appeared in the adjacent buildings, and those are being evacuated. MCD has been informed, and they will take the appropriate action," he stated.

"Action is being taken against the building owners and the contractor. FIR is being registered against them. We have received their identities," the police officer added.

Mohammad Irfan, a resident living next to the building that collapsed in Chawri Bazar, told IANS, "The building had been under construction for the past two to three months, and the third floor had been completed. However, at around 9.35 am today, the building suddenly collapsed."

"Some workers were inside and are still trapped. Two workers have been pulled out so far. One was seriously injured and was bleeding heavily, while the other was brought out dead. Several workers are still trapped, and rescue operations are underway. Around five workers were present at the site, but the exact number of people who may be trapped has not yet been confirmed," he added.

While acknowledging that construction work is not possible in the narrow lane where the incident took place, Irafan added: "Work had been stopped two days ago after the third floor was completed."

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor from Chawri Bazar, Rafia Mahi, also reached the site. Speaking to IANS, she blamed the "builder mafia" for the tragic incident.

"Why is this entire builder mafia operating through the MCD zone? Three floors of the building were under construction," she said.

The information about the collapse was received at 9.50 a.m. from Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station, officials said.

Subsequently, six fire units, including a water tender and other rescue vehicles, were rushed to the incident site.

The incident comes amid a festive rush in one of the busiest markets in the national capital.

This comes two months after the tragic building collapse in Delhi's Satya Niketan, which claimed seven lives.