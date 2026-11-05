Chawri Bazaar Building Collapse: CM Gupta Says Rescue Ops Underway On War Footing

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said that the rescue operations are being carried out on a war footing at the site of the building collapse in Old Delhi's Chawri Bazaar and every possible effort is being made to evacuate those trapped under the debris.

At least two people have died, while another injured person was rescued from the rubble after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Chawri Bazaar.

Taking to X, CM Gupta said, "Rescue and relief operations are being carried out on a war footing at the site of the tragic collapse of an under-construction building in Chawri Bazaar, Old Delhi."

"Teams from Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police, DDMA, MCD, CATS and NDRF were immediately deployed to the site. Every possible effort is being made to safely evacuate those trapped under the debris and provide prompt medical assistance to the injured," she added.

Praveen Khandelwal, BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, told IANS that he had received information about the building collapse incident in Chawri Bazaar and was on his way to the site.

Chawri Bazaar falls under the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

"I have been informed that all relevant departments have immediately swung into action, and relief operations are underway. Once I have assessed the situation on the ground, I will provide further details regarding the conditions there," Khandelwal said.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Singh Sehrawat, speaking to IANS, called the incident "deeply unfortunate".

"Our sympathies are with the affected families, and if there has been any negligence or if anyone is found responsible, then action must be taken against them," she added.

According to the officials, several people are still feared trapped under the debris. The information about the collapse was received at 9:50 a.m. from Gali Sitara, near Chawri Bazaar Metro Station, they said.

Subsequently, six fire units, including a water tender and other rescue vehicles, were rushed to the incident site.

According to the police, the construction work underway in a now-collapsed building in Delhi's Chawri Bazaar area was illegal, and the building was unsafe.

Speaking to reporters, DCP (Central) Rohit Rajbir Singh said: "Construction was going on here; a slab was being cast on the third floor. The building began collapsing while work was underway, and some labourers were working there. The contractor was also present, and those labourers were then withdrawn from the site. During the withdrawal, a few labourers got trapped, of whom three have been identified so far. Three people have been rescued from the rubble. Information received from the hospital states that two people have passed away, and one person is injured but out of danger."

"The construction was illegal; we have already informed the Municipal authorities regarding that," Singh said, adding that the search operation is underway to rescue those who might still be trapped under the debris.

The DCP further said that the collapsed structure was unsafe. "Cracks have also appeared in the adjacent buildings, and those are being evacuated. MCD has been informed, and they will take the appropriate action," he stated.

"Action is being taken against the building owners and the contractor. FIR is being registered against them. We have received their identities," the police officer added.