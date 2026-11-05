Himesh Reshammiya Recalls Composing Music For Karisma Kapoor In His First Solo Project, 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Music composer and singer Himesh Reshammiya revisited a memorable chapter of his musical journey on the sets of the singing reality show 'Indian Idol Legends Return'.

The singer recalled his first film as a solo music composer, the 2000 romantic comedy 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge,' which featured actress Karisma Kapoor. Sharing the memorable milestone of his debut film as a composer with Karisma, Himesh expressed his excitement and said, "Main aap logo ko bata dena chahta hoon, woh baat jo aap log soch bhi nahi sakte ki mere sath hui hai. Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, meri first film hai as a solo composer... aur usme thi Karisma Kapoor..." (I want to tell all of you something that you would never even imagine happened with me. 'Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge' was my first film as a solo composer... and Karisma Kapoor was in it)

He also complimented the actress on her timeless appearance. Himesha said,“You are looking the same... aapka ek bahut favorite gaana hai, Pardesi-Pardesi ka ek line mein zaroor gaunga..” (You are looking the same. There is a song that is one of your favourites; I will definitely sing a line from 'Pardesi Pardesi')

Himesh also sang a few lines from 'Pardesi Pardesi', the popular song from the film 'Raja Hindustani,' which featured Karisma Kapoor.

On a related note,“Indian Idol Legends Return” airs on Sony Entertainment Television and streams on Sony LIV.

Himesh Reshammiya has returned to the judges' panel, while Aditya Narayan has taken on the role of host for the latest season of 'Indian Idol Legends Return.'

The show premiered on October 17. The new season features 24 contestants from previous editions of the show, competing in pairs as 12 duos.

Talking about the show, Himesh Reshammiya said in a statement,“With a new competitive format, every performance becomes an opportunity to push boundaries, win hearts and prove their mettle once more.”

“This season is not just about celebrating the voices that have shaped Indian Idol's legacy, but also about witnessing their determination to win and their ability to surprise us all over again.”