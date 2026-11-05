SpaceX Selects Qualcomm for Nationwide Starlink Mobile 5G Network
(MENAFN) SpaceX has chosen Qualcomm Technologies to provide hardware and software for a nationwide fifth-generation (5G) wireless network designed to complement Starlink Mobile's satellite services through terrestrial cellular infrastructure, Qualcomm announced Wednesday.
The deployment is scheduled to begin in 2027, with SpaceX planning to establish tens of thousands of ground-based cell sites over several years under the partnership. The companies have not revealed the financial details of the agreement.
Michael Nicolls, Starlink's senior vice president, said integrating satellite connectivity with terrestrial networks would enable customers to maintain reliable connections both indoors and while traveling. He added that Qualcomm's involvement would accelerate the development of Starlink's ground infrastructure.
“Starlink is building the first fully-integrated nationwide satellite and terrestrial network that will keep people connected no matter where they are,” said Nicolls.
The planned infrastructure will rely on Qualcomm's Dragonwing QRU100 and QDU100 platforms, which perform different functions within the network. The QRU100 manages radio operations, while the QDU100 handles signal processing to support transmissions and reception with minimal latency.
Each radio unit will feature 64 transmission channels and 64 reception channels. According to Qualcomm, this configuration is expected to strengthen network coverage and increase data capacity without requiring additional radio spectrum.
The company also expects improved energy efficiency in signal processing to reduce operating expenses as SpaceX expands its network with additional ground stations.
The deployment is scheduled to begin in 2027, with SpaceX planning to establish tens of thousands of ground-based cell sites over several years under the partnership. The companies have not revealed the financial details of the agreement.
Michael Nicolls, Starlink's senior vice president, said integrating satellite connectivity with terrestrial networks would enable customers to maintain reliable connections both indoors and while traveling. He added that Qualcomm's involvement would accelerate the development of Starlink's ground infrastructure.
“Starlink is building the first fully-integrated nationwide satellite and terrestrial network that will keep people connected no matter where they are,” said Nicolls.
The planned infrastructure will rely on Qualcomm's Dragonwing QRU100 and QDU100 platforms, which perform different functions within the network. The QRU100 manages radio operations, while the QDU100 handles signal processing to support transmissions and reception with minimal latency.
Each radio unit will feature 64 transmission channels and 64 reception channels. According to Qualcomm, this configuration is expected to strengthen network coverage and increase data capacity without requiring additional radio spectrum.
The company also expects improved energy efficiency in signal processing to reduce operating expenses as SpaceX expands its network with additional ground stations.
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