BITS Pilani, Dubai Campus Expands MBA Learning Options As 41% Of UAE Job Skills Set To Change By 2030
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
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Recently introduced daytime MBA classes complement evening options, offering greater flexibility for students and working professionals
Programmes emphasise AI, business analytics, industry internships and practical management skills to meet evolving workforce needs
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