MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 73.6% of security leaders believe their file defenses are mature, but evidence-based scoring finds zero organizations reach top-tier readiness Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nov, 2026 - OPSWAT, a global leader in critical infrastructure protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, has announced findings from“The 2026 Enterprise File Security Report: AI Is Exposing the File Security Gap.” Conducted by Osterman Research, the comprehensive survey of 254 IT and security leaders reveals a disconnect between how secure organizations believe their file lifecycles are and the effectiveness of their defenses in the AI era.

AI is accelerating the volume and sophistication of cyber threats. Three out of five organizations (59%) said they expect AI to make file security more time consuming for their IT and security teams. Concern about AI-driven threats against files rose by an average of 78.9% from 12 months ago to the level anticipated 12 months from now, with fears surrounding generative AI and large language model (LLM) threats increasing the sharpest, by 105%. Furthermore, 68.1% of security leaders said that cybercriminals are more focused on circumventing their file security protections than 12 months ago.

Confidence Outruns Capability:

Three out of four organizations (73.6%) self-assessed their organization's file security posture as“very” or“extremely” mature. When Osterman Research scored each respondent's survey answers against an evidence-based maturity framework, however, no organization (0%) gave evidence of either of the top two maturity levels, and 85.8% evidenced no more than“somewhat mature.”

What leaders believe about their security posture is unsupported by their own answers. For example, 94.5% over-assessed their maturity compared to the evidence of their file security posture. Furthermore, security leaders reported higher average confidence in detecting and preventing new and emerging threats (60.6%) than long-running threats like malware (56.6%). Against polymorphic threats that actively evade signature-based defenses, extreme confidence dropped to just 12.2%.

“The takeaway from this research is the vast distance between perceived security and evidenced reality,” said Michael Sampson, Principal Analyst at Osterman Research and author of the report.“By comparing organizations' actual capabilities against their self-ratings, we found a gap that AI-driven threats will severely test organizations over the next 12 to 24 months. You cannot defend against what you incorrectly assume is already protected.”

From Detection to Prevention:

The financial and operational costs of this security gap are significant. In the past two years, two out of five organizations (41.7%) suffered file-related breaches or security incidents, costing an average of $2.2 million. The true breach rate is likely much higher, as 83% of those reporting no incidents admitted they lack full visibility into their file lifecycles. In other words, they couldn't rule out a breach. Less than one in five of organizations (16.9%) claimed complete visibility into files entering, moving within, and leaving their networks.

Many still endorse detection-based approaches, but some in the industry are signaling a need for change. Of all security posture statements tested, organizations most highly rated (27.2% strong agreement) that a paradigm shift away from a“detection-first” posture is urgently required.

Content disarm and reconstruction (CDR), which neutralizes threats by removing potentially malicious components from files, is already used by 51.6% of organizations, and another 8.3% plan to deploy it within 12 months, one of the highest planned adoption rates among the file security methods examined. This current increase speaks to the growing need for a prevention first methodology to better manage today's threat landscape.

“Detection-first is reaching its limits, and this latest research shows security leaders acknowledge it,” said George Prichici, VP of Products at OPSWAT.“When AI-generated threats appear daily, a control that has to recognize a threat first will always be a step behind. Prevention-first changes the question from which threats you caught to which classes of risk you addressed.”

Where organizations failed to deploy modern file security prevention methods, the top two barriers were a lack of senior leadership support and a lack of knowledge about the methods themselves. Budget ranked third, suggesting that file security is currently more an executive-education problem than a spending problem.

Download the Report and Join the Webinar:

To read the full findings, including an actionable roadmap for improving file security and transitioning to a prevention-first architecture, download the 2026 Enterprise File Security Report.

For a deep dive into the data, register for the webinar with Osterman Research Principal Analyst Michael Sampson and OPSWAT experts on November 12.

About OPSWAT:

Since 2002, OPSWAT has protected the world's critical infrastructure by preventing known, unknown, and AI-generated threats before they disrupt operations. The MetaDefenderTM Platform is OPSWAT's AI-powered cybersecurity platform for IT, OT, and cross-domain environments, securing files, devices, and data transfers across cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments. By combining AI, machine learning, advanced threat prevention, and purpose-built hardware, OPSWAT protects critical operations through file security, peripheral media protection, managed file transfer, optical firewall technology, data diodes, and specialized training. Trusted worldwide, OPSWAT safeguards the systems modern society depends on. Learn more at .

FAQ: Key Findings

What is the biggest takeaway from this report?

Most organizations don't know they have a file security problem. While 73.6% of IT and security leaders believe their file security is highly mature, evidence-based scoring of their capabilities revealed that no organization meets top-tier maturity standards.

How is AI impacting file security?

General concern over AI-driven threats rose by an average of 78.9% from 12 months ago to the level anticipated 12 months from now, concern specifically regarding generative AI and LLM threats grew by 105% over the same period, and 59% of organizations said they expect AI to make file security more time consuming for their IT and security teams.

Are file-related breaches common?

Yes. Over 41% of organizations experienced file-related security incidents or breaches in the past two years, with the average total cost reaching $2.2 million. Furthermore, because 83% of organizations that reported no incidents lack full visibility into their file lifecycles, the true number of breaches is likely higher.

What is keeping organizations from upgrading their file security?

The top two reasons organizations have not deployed advanced prevention methods are a lack of senior leadership support and a lack of knowledge about the solutions. Budget was the third most common barrier.

What needs to change to close this security gap?

The report found that organizations must shift away from a“detection-first” mentality to a“prevention-first” posture to defend against sophisticated, evasive, and AI-driven threats.