Delhi Police Successfully Extradites Sexual Assault Accused From UAE

Extradition of Accused from UAE

Delhi Police has brought back a 38-year-old man from Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, through international cooperation after he allegedly sexually assaulted a female colleague at a hotel in Delhi in October 2025, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Sajeer Palli Mooppan alias Sajeer PM, a native of Kannur in Keralam, was extradited from the UAE and brought to Delhi on Wednesday evening. He was working as a manager in a private company and will now face further interrogation and investigation before being presented for trial, police said.

Addressing a press conference, Srivastava said the extradition was achieved through coordinated efforts involving the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Bureau of Immigration.

"As emphasised repeatedly by the Lieutenant Governor and the Commissioner of Police, for the Delhi Police. Consequently, extensive efforts were made, and we sought assistance from the INTERPOL wing of the CBI," he said.

A three-member Delhi Police team comprising Inspector Kapil, Sub-Inspector Sandeep and the investigating officer, Sub-Inspector Kajal, travelled to Abu Dhabi, took custody of the accused and brought him back to India.

Details of the Incident and Legal Action

According to the police, the incident took place in October 2025 when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted his female colleague after giving her alcohol and intoxicating substances during an employee birthday party at a lounge in Punjabi Bagh. He allegedly took her to a hotel in Karol Bagh, where the assault took place.

The victim initially raised the matter with the company's management, following which an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was constituted under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act. However, the accused allegedly failed to participate in the proceedings despite repeated summons and subsequently stopped attending work.

The victim later approached Karol Bagh Police Station in February 2026, following which an investigation was initiated. Police said the accused had left India for the UAE on January 5, 2026.

Srivastava said the accused was declared a proclaimed offender in July, following which a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued. The Delhi Police maintained coordination with the CBI, MHA and MEA to trace and bring him back.

Role of Coordination and Agencies

"Through their hard work, coordination with various agencies, and the preparation of all necessary documentation, this successful extradition was made possible. We remain committed to pursuing any criminal, regardless of where they may be hiding," Srivastava said.

He also highlighted the role of Bharatpol, an INTERPOL-linked platform through which Indian law enforcement agencies coordinate with the CBI for international police cooperation and information exchange.

"The CBI's INTERPOL wing maintains coordination with foreign police authorities, and by leveraging such mechanisms, all necessary documentation was provided, and every query was addressed. It is through the collective effort of all these agencies that this successful extradition was made possible," he said.

The Special CP also appreciated the efforts of DCP (Central District) Rohit Rajbir Singh, ACP (Karol Bagh) Shivam and the police team involved in the investigation and extradition.

He said the operation reflected the government's 'whole-of-government' approach towards taking action against criminals, including those who flee abroad. The accused will now face further investigation and legal proceedings in the case, police said. (ANI)

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