Trump Blasts Senate Stall on Clock Changes; House Passed 308-117
(MENAFN) Donald Trump on Wednesday reignited his push to scrap the twice-yearly clock change, faulting the Senate for leaving the Sunshine Protection Act stalled and arguing Americans should no longer have to reset their routines.
The US president took aim at early sunsets and the biannual time shift, saying the country should be done with it.
“Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Citing the day’s fading light, he noted that the sun went down at 5.06 pm and that it was dark by 5.31 pm.
“Isn’t that ridiculous?” he said, adding that conditions and daylight had been better only days earlier.
Midterm restraint: Trump said he had kept the issue from becoming a central focus ahead of the midterm elections, claiming he wanted to spare certain senators electoral fallout over it.
Senate under fire: He also rebuked the Senate for refusing to take up the bill, despite “great” bipartisan support in the House, where it cleared by a 308-117 vote.
“We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this!” he added.
Where the bill stands: The House approved the Sunshine Protection Act 308-117 in July and sent it to the Senate, where it has met resistance. The measure would lock in daylight saving time year-round while letting states opt for permanent standard time instead. Backers favor later sunsets. Opponents warn of darker winter mornings, especially for children heading to school.
The US president took aim at early sunsets and the biannual time shift, saying the country should be done with it.
“Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act,” Trump said on his Truth Social platform.
Citing the day’s fading light, he noted that the sun went down at 5.06 pm and that it was dark by 5.31 pm.
“Isn’t that ridiculous?” he said, adding that conditions and daylight had been better only days earlier.
Midterm restraint: Trump said he had kept the issue from becoming a central focus ahead of the midterm elections, claiming he wanted to spare certain senators electoral fallout over it.
Senate under fire: He also rebuked the Senate for refusing to take up the bill, despite “great” bipartisan support in the House, where it cleared by a 308-117 vote.
“We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this!” he added.
Where the bill stands: The House approved the Sunshine Protection Act 308-117 in July and sent it to the Senate, where it has met resistance. The measure would lock in daylight saving time year-round while letting states opt for permanent standard time instead. Backers favor later sunsets. Opponents warn of darker winter mornings, especially for children heading to school.
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