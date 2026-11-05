DDCA Names Delhi Women's U23 Squad For T20 Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The Delhi & District Cricket Association has announced the Delhi Women's U23 squad for the T20 Trophy 2026–27, as Shivi Sharma has been named the captain of the side.

The DDCA has named a 16-member squad for the tournament that begins on November 14 in Haryana. Shivi will be leading the side, with Parunika Sisodia named vice-captain.

The squad has a blend of emerging talent as the players gear up to represent the state team in the tournament. It was finalised after the DDCA Senior Women's Selection Committee held a meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Ms Reema Malhotra (Chairperson), Ms Swarn Chadha (Selector), Ms Rani Ojha (Selector), Ms. Anjali Sharma (Member, CAC–DDCA), Ms. Latika Kumari (Chief Coach) and Mr. Ashok Sharma (Secretary).

Shivi will be leading the young side as she continues to represent the state team. She was also named in Delhi's squad for the Senior Women's T20 trophy, in which Soni Yadav will be leading the team with Shewta Sehrawat as her deputy.

Shivi was part of North Delhi Strikers in the Women's Delhi Premier League, which concluded in early September. The team won the DPL title after beating South Delhi Superstarz at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Shivi made 211 runs in the Women's DPL at an average of 42.20, including two half-centuries in the season.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Parunika was the top buy in the DPL 2026 Women's Auction after being roped in by East Delhi Riders for Rs 14 lakh. However, her team finished last in the latest DPL with one win and five losses in the six matches played.

The 16-member squad is as follows: Shivi Sharma (Captain), Parunika Sisodia (Vice-Captain), Medhavi Bidhuri, Riya Shokeen (Wicketkeeper), Tanishqa Singh (Wicketkeeper), Anjali Vats, Reshika Beniwal, Monika, Armeet Kaur, Riya Kondal, Kanika Mathur, Riya Soni, Apeksha Anand, Manshi Garg, Goyinka Sharma and Ishika Gautam.