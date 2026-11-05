Japan Considers Financial Support for ICC Amid US Sanctions
(MENAFN) Japan is exploring the possibility of providing financial assistance to the International Criminal Court (ICC) as the institution faces extensive sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration, the government announced Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed that Tokyo was assessing potential financial support while continuing discussions with ICC President Tomoko Akane, who is Japanese, and other international partners.
During a news conference, Kihara reiterated Japan's commitment to strengthening the court's work and defending the principles of international law, according to a recording of the briefing.
The announcement came after Akane raised concerns over Washington's restrictions while presenting her annual report to the UN General Assembly on Monday.
She warned that the sanctions could undermine the independence of judicial institutions and called on ICC member states to take practical steps to safeguard the court's ability to operate.
The Trump administration imposed direct sanctions on the ICC on Oct. 9, following earlier measures against several of its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.
Washington has repeatedly opposed the court's investigations involving the United States and has pledged to dismantle the institution.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed that Tokyo was assessing potential financial support while continuing discussions with ICC President Tomoko Akane, who is Japanese, and other international partners.
During a news conference, Kihara reiterated Japan's commitment to strengthening the court's work and defending the principles of international law, according to a recording of the briefing.
The announcement came after Akane raised concerns over Washington's restrictions while presenting her annual report to the UN General Assembly on Monday.
She warned that the sanctions could undermine the independence of judicial institutions and called on ICC member states to take practical steps to safeguard the court's ability to operate.
The Trump administration imposed direct sanctions on the ICC on Oct. 9, following earlier measures against several of its judges and prosecutors, including Akane.
Washington has repeatedly opposed the court's investigations involving the United States and has pledged to dismantle the institution.
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