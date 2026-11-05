Yemen Brigades Say 3 Houthi Launchers Destroyed, Crews Killed
(MENAFN) Yemen’s pro-government Giants Brigades said late Wednesday that their forces destroyed three Houthi missile launch systems and killed the crews operating them, a claim that comes as fighting between the two sides grinds through its latest escalation.
In a short statement, the brigades said the launchers were primed to fire when they were hit. They released footage they said documented the strike but did not say where it happened or how many crew members died.
The Houthi group had not immediately responded.
Earlier on Wednesday, Yemen’s armed forces said they had conducted 1,322 operations against the Houthis under a campaign called Operation Dawn of Yemen. The military claimed the operations killed or incapacitated roughly 340 fighters and commanders and destroyed or damaged 114 military vehicles and items of equipment.
Escalation since July: According to UN reports, renewed fighting between government forces and the Houthis since July has killed and wounded thousands and forced more than 250,000 people from their homes. The flare-up shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022 and deepened Yemen’s already severe humanitarian crisis.
Background: Yemen has been locked in civil war since September 2014, when the Houthis took the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
In a short statement, the brigades said the launchers were primed to fire when they were hit. They released footage they said documented the strike but did not say where it happened or how many crew members died.
The Houthi group had not immediately responded.
Earlier on Wednesday, Yemen’s armed forces said they had conducted 1,322 operations against the Houthis under a campaign called Operation Dawn of Yemen. The military claimed the operations killed or incapacitated roughly 340 fighters and commanders and destroyed or damaged 114 military vehicles and items of equipment.
Escalation since July: According to UN reports, renewed fighting between government forces and the Houthis since July has killed and wounded thousands and forced more than 250,000 people from their homes. The flare-up shattered a stretch of relative calm that had held since April 2022 and deepened Yemen’s already severe humanitarian crisis.
Background: Yemen has been locked in civil war since September 2014, when the Houthis took the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.
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