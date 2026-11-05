Israeli Strikes Kill One More Palestinian in Gaza Despite Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israeli strikes and gunfire killed one Palestinian and wounded four others across Gaza in the early hours of Thursday, according to medical and local sources, in the latest violence to test a ceasefire that has been in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.
Central Gaza: A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told a news agency that Abdul Rahim Walid Matar, 27, died in an Israeli drone strike on the town of al-Zawayda. One other Palestinian was critically wounded. Witnesses told the agency the drone launched two missiles at a tent housing displaced Palestinians west of the town.
Elsewhere in the central region, Israeli military vehicles unleashed heavy fire near the Hosni al-Masdar Mosque, east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp, as an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb nearby. Local sources reported no injuries.
Northern Gaza: A drone hit an apartment inside a residential building in the al-Karama neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City, leaving one Palestinian with moderate injuries, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said. Local sources added that Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns and shells toward Gaza City’s coastline.
Southern Gaza: Heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles wounded two Palestinians, one of them a woman, in areas north and east of Khan Younis, a medical source at Nasser Hospital told the agency. Residents also reported two demolitions of homes and civilian structures by Israeli forces in areas under their control east of Khan Younis.
Ceasefire toll: The latest attacks followed what are described as near-daily Israeli violations of the truce. Gaza’s Health Ministry says those violations have killed 1,602 Palestinians and wounded 5,794 others.
Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 175,000 in the territory, according to ministry figures. The assault has also devastated roughly 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.
Central Gaza: A medical source at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital told a news agency that Abdul Rahim Walid Matar, 27, died in an Israeli drone strike on the town of al-Zawayda. One other Palestinian was critically wounded. Witnesses told the agency the drone launched two missiles at a tent housing displaced Palestinians west of the town.
Elsewhere in the central region, Israeli military vehicles unleashed heavy fire near the Hosni al-Masdar Mosque, east of the al-Maghazi refugee camp, as an Israeli quadcopter drone dropped a bomb nearby. Local sources reported no injuries.
Northern Gaza: A drone hit an apartment inside a residential building in the al-Karama neighborhood, northwest of Gaza City, leaving one Palestinian with moderate injuries, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital said. Local sources added that Israeli naval vessels fired machine guns and shells toward Gaza City’s coastline.
Southern Gaza: Heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles wounded two Palestinians, one of them a woman, in areas north and east of Khan Younis, a medical source at Nasser Hospital told the agency. Residents also reported two demolitions of homes and civilian structures by Israeli forces in areas under their control east of Khan Younis.
Ceasefire toll: The latest attacks followed what are described as near-daily Israeli violations of the truce. Gaza’s Health Ministry says those violations have killed 1,602 Palestinians and wounded 5,794 others.
Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 175,000 in the territory, according to ministry figures. The assault has also devastated roughly 90% of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure.
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