RSF Detains Medical Workers, Academics in Sudan’s West Darfur Region
(MENAFN) The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly detained dozens of healthcare workers and academic professionals in al-Geneina, a city in Sudan's West Darfur State, the Sudan Doctors Network said Wednesday.
In a statement published on social media, the medical organization voiced alarm over continued reports of arrests targeting professionals in the western Sudanese city.
The network expressed its “deep concern regarding reports that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to detain dozens of professionals in the city of al-Geneina, West Darfur State.”
It warned that the detentions have raised “serious fears for their safety and humanitarian well-being,” amid concerns about the conditions and security of those being held.
Sudan has been experiencing an armed conflict between the national army and the RSF since April 2023, with fighting spreading across several parts of the country.
The war has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced approximately 13 million people to flee their homes, according to estimates from international organizations and the United Nations.
In a statement published on social media, the medical organization voiced alarm over continued reports of arrests targeting professionals in the western Sudanese city.
The network expressed its “deep concern regarding reports that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue to detain dozens of professionals in the city of al-Geneina, West Darfur State.”
It warned that the detentions have raised “serious fears for their safety and humanitarian well-being,” amid concerns about the conditions and security of those being held.
Sudan has been experiencing an armed conflict between the national army and the RSF since April 2023, with fighting spreading across several parts of the country.
The war has resulted in thousands of deaths and forced approximately 13 million people to flee their homes, according to estimates from international organizations and the United Nations.
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