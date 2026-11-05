Turanbank Participates In A Tree-Planting Campaign Ahead Of Victory Day (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency) TuranBank OJSC, one of the leading banks in the country, joined the tree-planting campaign organized ahead of Victory Day.

During the campaign held on November 4, 2026, in the settlement of Mushfigabad, participants planted 1,250 Eldar pine and olive trees across an area of 2 hectares.

It should be noted that, as part of efforts to restore the country's forest resources and expand green spaces, plans are underway to plant approximately 40,000 trees of various species suited to the local climate and establish an irrigation system across a 60-hectare area in the settlement of Mushfigabad, Absheron District.

The campaign, organized ahead of Victory Day, is being implemented within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Tree-Planting Activities, signed on March 13, 2023, by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Central Bank), the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, the Azerbaijan Microfinance Association (AMFA), the Azerbaijan Capital Markets Association, and the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina), in connection with the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The purpose of the Memorandum is to coordinate the relevant activities aimed at planting 100,000 trees annually over a period of 10 years, starting from 2023, bringing the total number of trees planted to 1,000,000, with the participation of all parties.

The tree-planting campaign, which has been ongoing for four years, was attended by Vugar Karimov, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan; Bahruz Balayev, Adviser to the Chairman of the Central Bank; Zakir Nuriyev, President of the ABA; Yunus Abdulov, Executive Director of the ABA; representatives of other associations; and approximately 250 representatives of member organizations.

TuranBank will continue its efforts to protect and expand green spaces across the country. In cooperation with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Bank will remain actively involved in environmental initiatives and activities aimed at protecting our planet.

Established in 1992, TuranBank OJSC serves individual and corporate customers through its network of 22 service outlets.