Shas Party Leader Considers Resignation Following Israeli Election Losses
(MENAFN) Aryeh Deri, head of Israel's ultra-Orthodox Shas party, has requested to leave his leadership position following the party's reduced representation in last week's parliamentary elections, according to media reports published Wednesday.
Shas, which is aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, secured six seats in the newly elected Knesset, down from the 11 it held in the previous parliament.
The party's Council of Torah Sages is scheduled to convene on Wednesday to consider Deri's resignation request. Religious leaders are expected to encourage him to reconsider and continue leading the political movement.
The proposed departure is reportedly intended mainly to strengthen Deri's standing within the party following its disappointing electoral performance.
Several possible arrangements are being considered, including an option under which Deri could give up his parliamentary seat while temporarily retaining control of the party.
On Tuesday, Shas announced that it would endorse Netanyahu for the position of prime minister and recommend that President Isaac Herzog authorize him to form the next government.
Shas primarily represents Haredi Jews of Eastern origin, while the United Torah Judaism party represents ultra-Orthodox communities of Western origin.
Shas, which is aligned with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, secured six seats in the newly elected Knesset, down from the 11 it held in the previous parliament.
The party's Council of Torah Sages is scheduled to convene on Wednesday to consider Deri's resignation request. Religious leaders are expected to encourage him to reconsider and continue leading the political movement.
The proposed departure is reportedly intended mainly to strengthen Deri's standing within the party following its disappointing electoral performance.
Several possible arrangements are being considered, including an option under which Deri could give up his parliamentary seat while temporarily retaining control of the party.
On Tuesday, Shas announced that it would endorse Netanyahu for the position of prime minister and recommend that President Isaac Herzog authorize him to form the next government.
Shas primarily represents Haredi Jews of Eastern origin, while the United Torah Judaism party represents ultra-Orthodox communities of Western origin.
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