Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan Seek To Expand Freight Transport And Transit Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have discussed expanding international freight and passenger transportation, improving border-crossing procedures and strengthening transit connectivity at a meeting in Tashkent on Thursday, November 5.

According to Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, the issues were discussed at a meeting between Mamanbiy Omarov, First Deputy Minister of Transport of Uzbekistan, and Kubanychbek Turganbaev, Deputy Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

The parties reviewed the current state of cooperation in transportation, logistics and transit, as well as opportunities to expand bilateral ties.

Particular attention was given to increasing international road freight and passenger transportation, improving conditions for transport operators and enhancing the efficiency of border checkpoints.

In addition, the officials discussed simplifying border-crossing procedures for freight vehicles, reducing waiting times and addressing operational issues affecting cross-border transportation.

Another focus was improving the competitiveness of international transport corridors passing through both countries, expanding transit traffic and developing transport and logistics infrastructure.

Moreover, the discussions covered more efficient use of logistics centers and expanding multimodal transportation opportunities.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to continue practical cooperation and maintain regular dialogue to address outstanding issues, increase transportation volumes and make more effective use of their transit potential.

Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have been expanding transport and logistics cooperation to strengthen regional connectivity and improve access to international markets. Both countries are working to develop cross-border transport routes, increase freight capacity and improve the efficiency of transit operations. Their cooperation also focuses on developing logistics infrastructure, facilitating customs procedures and making greater use of regional transport corridors connecting Central Asia with China and other international markets.