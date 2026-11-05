X-SENSE XR0A-Ir Smart Radon Detector Now Available On Lowes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Wi-Fi-connected detector brings app-based radon tracking, short- and long-term readings, and battery-powered convenience to Lowe's online shoppers.

New York, American, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X-SENSE, a provider of home safety solutions, now offers its XR0A-iR Smart Radon Detector is now available on Lowes.com. The addition expands the brand's online offering at Lowe's, giving U.S. households convenient access to smart radon monitoring alongside its smoke and carbon monoxide detection products.

The XR0A-iR combines continuous radon measurement with Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to review readings and historical trends through the X-SENSE Home Security app. A backlit LCD provides measurements directly on the device, while its compact, battery-powered design supports placement without a nearby electrical outlet.

Making Home Radon Monitoring More Accessible

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can enter homes from the ground and accumulate indoors. Because it cannot be seen or smelled, testing is essential to understanding a home's radon levels. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency identifies radon as the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States.

The XR0A-iR provides initial readings within 24 hours and displays short- and long-term averages. Continued monitoring helps homeowners understand how radon levels change over time, providing a broader picture than an isolated reading.

Connected Monitoring Through the X-SENSE App

The XR0A-iR smart radon detector connects directly to a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network without requiring a separate base station. Through the X-SENSE Home Security app, users can review radon history remotely and receive notifications when readings exceed the configured threshold.

Data is uploaded to the app automatically every 24 hours, and users can also initiate an upload from the device. The combination of app access and an on-device display makes it convenient to check measurements at home and follow longer-term trends from a phone.

Battery-Powered Convenience for Everyday Use

Powered by three replaceable AA alkaline batteries, the XR0A-iR offers up to two years of battery life. Its cordless design allows placement in a basement, the lowest lived-in level, or another suitable occupied area according to the device's placement guidance.

The display provides access to average readings and peak levels, while a reset function allows users to begin a new measurement period when relocating the detector.

The XR0A-iR is available to purchase on Lowes.com, where customers can check current pricing and fulfillment options.

About X-SENSE

Founded in 2013, X-SENSE has safeguarded more than 15 million households worldwide with its comprehensive range of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and environmental sensors. Backed by international certifications and designed for long-term reliability and user convenience, X-SENSE is committed to delivering innovative safety for every home.

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