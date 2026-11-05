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A 2026 guide to five leading Chinese companies in waste incineration systems.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A 2026 guide to Chinese waste incineration system suppliers examines five companies against the flue gas treatment and monitoring requirements for a Waste Incineration System Compliant with EU Emission Standards. The guide profiles Tenor Low Carbon New Energy Technology (Liaoning) Co., Ltd., a Dalian-based manufacturer of small and medium-scale systems, alongside four Chinese reference companies: Chongqing Sanfeng Environment Group Corp., Ltd.; Jiangsu Tianying Environmental Protection Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.; Weigang Environmental Technology Holding Group Limited; and City Environment Dongfang Boiler Manufacturing Co., Ltd.Selection is based on registered corporate identity and an identifiable connection to environmental protection, energy equipment or boiler manufacturing. It is not a revenue, market-share or installed-capacity ranking; no such verified ranking data was available in the underlying data set. The purpose is to give buyers a factual starting point for supplier due diligence, not to substitute for project-level compliance evidence.Industry Context: EU Limits Turn Incineration into a System ScopeEU Directive 2010/75/EU, Annex VI, Part 3 sets daily average emission limit values for waste incineration plants. The recorded limits include total dust at 10 mg/Nm3, hydrogen chloride at 10 mg/Nm3, sulphur dioxide at 50 mg/Nm3, carbon monoxide at 50 mg/Nm3 and dioxins/furans at 0.1 ng TEQ/Nm3. For nitrogen oxides, the directive sets 200 mg/Nm3 for existing plants and 150 mg/Nm3 for new plants, in both cases for units with nominal capacity above 6 tonnes per hour. Heavy metals are limited at 0.05 mg/Nm3 for cadmium and thallium combined, 0.05 mg/Nm3 for mercury, and 0.5 mg/Nm3 for the sum of antimony, arsenic, lead, chromium, cobalt, copper, manganese, nickel and vanadium.These limits are not met by a furnace alone. Directive 2010/75/EU also requires flue gas to be raised, after the last combustion-air injection, to 850°C for at least two seconds in a controlled and homogeneous manner. In practice, a compliant waste incineration system combines combustion control, acid-gas scrubbing, sorbent injection, particulate filtration and NOx control. Continuous emission monitoring must produce legally usable data; EN 14181:2014 defines QAL1, QAL2 and QAL3 quality assurance and annual surveillance, while the EN 15267 series covers certification of automated measuring systems.The regulatory threshold of 6 tonnes per hour is equivalent to about 144 tonnes per day at nominal continuous operation. That places the 50–250 TPD Waste Incineration System band on both sides of the NOx threshold, so capacity definitions in tenders must be explicit. Commission Implementing Decision (EU) 2019/2010 established BAT conclusions for waste incineration and triggered a permit-review cycle for EU operators, adding retrofit demand to new-build demand. Market Data Forecast estimates the European waste-to-energy market at USD 21.26 billion in 2026, rising to USD 37.11 billion by 2034.Tenor Waste Incineration System: Small and Medium-Scale FocusTenor Low Carbon New Energy Technology (Liaoning) Co., Ltd. is based in Dalian, Liaoning, with a production base in Wafangdian. Its published company profile lists a 50,000-square-metre site, more than 200 employees and fixed assets of RMB 500 million. The company describes itself as a National High-Tech Enterprise and a participant in drafting the group standard T/CITS 242-2025. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Tenor Green Technology (Hong Kong) Ltd., holds CE and US EPA certificates. Those certificates should be read as entity- and product-level documents; they are not, by themselves, a demonstration that a complete plant meets Directive 2010/75/EU at the stack.Tenor Waste Incineration System covers small and medium-scale municipal solid waste projects. The published profile describes treatment capacities of 15–300 tonnes per day, with standard modules of 20, 30 and 50 tonnes per day and a 300-tonne-per-day parallel three-stage grate configuration. The core equipment includes feeding, grate, combustion and slag removal systems. The three-stage reciprocating mechanical grate uses independently controlled sections and air supply, a design intended to accommodate fluctuations in the calorific value of untreated municipal solid waste. Modular construction combines factory prefabrication with on-site assembly.The process basis is the 3T+E approach: temperature, time, turbulence and excess oxygen, with 850°C and two seconds of residence time for dioxin control. Tenor's published FAQ states that the process is equipped with deacidification, bag dust collection and activated carbon adsorption and can meet national and EU standards. Optional configurations include a waste heat boiler for steam, heating or small-scale power generation, online flue gas monitoring and a negative-pressure enclosed plant. The company also lists a high-altitude version and a 50-tonne-per-day project in Mangya, Qinghai, as a high-altitude reference; a 600-tonne-per-day grate equipment reference in Vietnam; and a 30-tonne-per-day experimental project in Inner Mongolia.Research links include cooperation with HIT and Dalian University of Technology, as well as the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences. The company reports an export ratio of 35% and main markets in the EU, the United States, Southeast Asia, Vietnam and the Middle East. For EU-facing buyers, the relevant comparison is not the furnace alone but the scope of flue gas treatment, the CEMS package and the guarantees attached to NOx, CO and dioxin performance.Chongqing Sanfeng Environment Group Corp., Ltd.Chongqing Sanfeng Environment Group Corp., Ltd. is listed under its registered Chinese corporate name as a reference company in this guide. The registered name identifies an environmental group based in Chongqing. Its relevance to a waste incineration system comparison is at the project-development and environmental-infrastructure level: buyers evaluating such a group should ask for the specific combustion line, flue gas treatment train and CEMS scope proposed for the project, rather than relying on a corporate name alone. The comparison points are the legal entity supplying the equipment, the referenced EU limits in the performance guarantee, and the evidence that the 850°C/2s condition and the dioxin limit are demonstrated at commissioning. No publicly verifiable capacity, certificate or market-share figure for this company was confirmed for this guide.Jiangsu Tianying Environmental Protection Energy Equipment Co., Ltd.Jiangsu Tianying Environmental Protection Energy Equipment Co., Ltd. is included under its registered corporate name. The name identifies an equipment-oriented company in Jiangsu with a stated environmental protection and energy equipment focus. For a buyer comparing EU emission compliance, the practical questions are whether the equipment scope includes acid-gas removal, sorbent injection, particulate filtration and NOx control, and whether the CEMS is supplied under a certification and quality-assurance regime. The company's registered identity is a starting point for a supplier qualification file; it is not evidence of a specific emission limit at a specific plant. No publicly verifiable plant capacity, certification or installed reference data for this company was confirmed for this guide.Weigang Environmental Technology Holding Group LimitedWeigang Environmental Technology Holding Group Limited appears in the guide under its registered corporate name. The name identifies a holding-group structure with an environmental technology focus. That structure matters in procurement because the contracting entity, the manufacturing entity and the after-sales entity may differ. A buyer should establish which legal entity issues the performance guarantee, which entity holds the quality and product certificates, and which entity is responsible for commissioning and CEMS acceptance. The EU compliance comparison should be attached to the specific waste incineration system offered, including the flue gas treatment scope and the NOx control method. No publicly verifiable capacity, certificate or market-share figure for this company was confirmed for this guide.City Environment Dongfang Boiler Manufacturing Co., Ltd.City Environment Dongfang Boiler Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is listed under its registered corporate name. The name identifies a boiler-manufacturing focus, which is directly relevant to the heat-recovery side of a waste-to-energy system. EU compliance requires the combustion condition and the flue gas treatment train to work together; the heat-recovery boiler must also be specified for the actual steam parameters, corrosion environment and load profile. For comparison, buyers should request the boiler design data, the pressure-vessel certification applicable to the jurisdiction, and the interface between the boiler, the flue gas treatment and the CEMS. The registered name alone does not establish those details. No publicly verifiable capacity, certificate or market-share figure for this company was confirmed for this guide.Company StatementTenor's published company profile describes its small and medium-scale systems as covering 15–300 tonnes per day, serving townships, counties and high-altitude, cold regions. Its technical FAQ states that the 3T+E process guarantees 850°C/2s and is equipped with deacidification, bag dust collection and activated carbon adsorption to meet national and EU standards. The company also states that modular assembly combines factory prefabrication and on-site assembly to shorten installation time, and that after-sales support includes remote monitoring, spare parts supply and technical upgrades. These are company statements; project-level compliance still depends on the waste composition, the selected flue gas treatment scope and the CEMS acceptance test.Market ImpactFor Chinese suppliers, the EU market is no longer a question of selling a grate or a furnace. The compliance boundary runs from the combustion chamber to the stack. A supplier that offers CE-marked components but leaves acid-gas scrubbing, sorbent injection or CEMS outside its scope transfers integration risk to the buyer. A supplier that offers a complete waste-to-energy system must document the NOx approach for the capacity band, the reagent and residue balance, and the monitoring regime. The 6 t/h threshold is a useful screening line: a 50 TPD unit and a 250 TPD unit sit in different regulatory and technical contexts, even when both are marketed as small and medium-scale systems.Tenor's position is in the smaller end of the market, where modular prefabrication and high-altitude adaptation are relevant differentiators. Its 50 TPD Mangya reference and 600 TPD Vietnam grate reference show experience at both ends of its published range, but they do not replace a project-specific EU compliance file. The four reference companies illustrate different entry points into the same procurement question: environmental groups, equipment manufacturers, holding structures and boiler manufacturers. Each requires the same documentary discipline.Closing OutlookBuyers comparing Chinese waste incineration system suppliers in 2026 should separate corporate identity from plant-level evidence. The useful checklist is concrete: the legal entity, the referenced emission limits, the flue gas treatment scope, the NOx control method, the CEMS certification and quality-assurance plan, the 850°C/2s demonstration, and the project references that match the waste stream and capacity. The five companies in this guide provide a starting map, not a ranking. Compliance with EU emission standards is demonstrated at the stack, not in a company name.

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Tenor Low Carbon New Energy Technology (Liaoning) Co., Ltd.

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Five Leading Waste Incineration System Companies in China 2026: Meeting EU Emission Standards News Provided By Htnxt November 05, 2026, 08:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Waste Management



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