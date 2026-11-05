Labourer Returning Home From Mumbai For Chhath Festival Drugged, Robbed In Bihar's Darbhanga District

MENAFN - IANS) Darbhanga, Nov 5 (IANS) A labourer returning home from Mumbai to celebrate Diwali and Chhath with his family was allegedly drugged and robbed by criminals in Bihar's Darbhanga district. The victim was later found unconscious on the roadside along the Darbhanga-Jaynagar National Highway on Thursday morning.

The incident took place on NH-527B near Mohani Pul, between Hajipur and Khirma, under the jurisdiction of the Kewati police station.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Arun Ram, son of Kamal Ram, a resident of Kapileshwarsthan village under Rahika police station limits in Madhubani district.

According to information, Arun Ram worked as a labourer in Mumbai and was returning to his native village to celebrate the festive season with his family.

Family members said he had reached Darbhanga Junction late Wednesday night after travelling by train from Mumbai.

From there, he boarded an auto-rickshaw to reach his village. During the journey, he allegedly fell victim to a gang suspected of targeting passengers by administering intoxicating substances.

The criminals reportedly rendered him unconscious, either by making him inhale a drug or giving him a substance mixed with narcotics.

Taking advantage of his unconscious condition, the perpetrators allegedly stole his mobile phone, cash, bag and other belongings before abandoning him on the roadside and fleeing.

On Thursday morning, local residents spotted Arun Ram lying unconscious near Mohani Pul and immediately informed the Kewati police.

A police team reached the spot and shifted him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Kewati-Runway, where he is undergoing treatment.

Doctors are monitoring his condition, and he remained unconscious at the time of filing this report.

His family members rushed to the hospital after receiving information about the incident and were left distraught over the condition of their relative.

They said he had been returning home with his hard-earned savings to celebrate the festivals with his family.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the incident and are examining CCTV footage from Darbhanga railway station to Ladari Chowk to identify the suspects and trace their movements.

The incident has raised concerns over the safety of passengers travelling late at night, particularly those returning home during the festive season.