Anupam Kher Shares How 'Ramayana' Takes Indian Cinema And Culture To The Global Stage

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher spoke about his film 'Ramayana' as it released in theatres worldwide. He expressed pride in seeing Indian cinema and culture being showcased on a global platform.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Special 26 actor' shared a video message from Stockholm, Sweden, where he attended the film's premiere. He congratulated the entire team and wished them success as the film reached audiences across the world. He captioned the post,“Jai Shri Ram! Today, Ramayana is releasing across the world. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the actors, producers, technicians and the entire team associated with this grand film. May the hard work put in by all of you, and by me as well, receive the love and blessings of audiences across the world. Jai Shri Ram! #Ramayana @iamnamitmalhotra @ramayanamovie.”

In the video, Anupam began by saying,“Jai Shri Ram. Today, Ramayana is being released in cinemas all over the world. The director of this film, Namit Malhotra, who is a world-renowned filmmaker, It is my good fortune that this evening, I am attending the Ramayana premiere in Stockholm, Sweden.”

Sharing his excitement over the initial audience response, the actor said he had been receiving encouraging messages from people across India, including some who had not contacted him in many years. He added that viewers were appreciating the film's scale, subject and the performances of its cast.“It makes me very happy to see that Indian cinema and our culture is being presented on such a big stage all over the world. I am especially proud to know that my character Jatayu is one of the main highlights of the film,” he said.

Anupam further expressed happiness over the portrayal of Lord Rama and Ravana, saying that their stories were being presented in a way that touched the hearts of audiences.

“It makes me very happy to see that Indian cinema and our culture is being presented on such a big stage all over the world. I am especially proud to know that my character Jatayu is one of the main highlights of the film. The way the characters of Ramji and Ravan are being told to touch the hearts of the audience, that also makes me very happy.”

Concluding his message, the 'Tanvi the Great' actor stated,“I would like to congratulate all the artists, technicians, producers, distributors, and all those people associated with Ramayana, who have contributed to the success of this great film. Today, our film is being released all over the world. I wish you all a very happy Ramayana. Jai Shri Ram Siyavar Ramchandra Ki Jai! Jai! Jai!.”

Anupam Kher lent his voice to Jatayu, the noble vulture king and divine demigod, in Nitesh Tiwari's film, 'Ramayana: Part 1.' The much-awaited mythological epic is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on November 5 while its international release will take place on November 5 and 6.