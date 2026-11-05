MENAFN - Mid-East Info) TCL Electronics returns as official partner as Al-Ittihad launches its latest strip in the heart of Historic Jeddah Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Al-Ittihad Saudi Club has officially launched the third kit for its football first team ahead of the 2026/2027 season. The unveiling reflects the club's deep historical heritage while marking another milestone in a growing marketing and technological partnership with its official sponsors, led by TCL ElectronicsTigers Weekend Brings the Launch to Life in Al-BaladTo mark the occasion, the club activated“Tigers Weekend – Bab Jadeed” in the heart of Historic Jeddah. The event drew a massive public turnout, bringing fans into a traditional setting to experience the new kit up close through interactive activities and football competitions that deepened the connection between the club and its passionate supporter baseTCL's presence at Tigers Weekend went beyond branding. The company sponsored an exclusive player signing session - the TCL Meet & Greet - where first-team stars met fans in an enthusiastic, hands-on setting. Supporters were given the opportunity to take commemorative photos and have their new kits signed, creating moments that brought the club and its community closer together“Al-Ittihad is one of the most iconic clubs in the Arab world, and Tigers Weekend was exactly the kind of moment we want to be part of - not just as a logo on a jersey, but as a brand that creates real experiences for fans,” said Jason Sui, General Manager, TCL Saudi Arabia.“Our partnership with the club reflects a shared belief that world-class sport deserves world-class technology alongside it”A Partnership Built on Shared AmbitionThe launch underscores the strength of the strategic partnership between Al-Ittihad Club and TCL Electronics - in cooperation with Al-Essayi Electronics - as the official jersey sponsor for both the men's and women's teams. Beyond the kit, TCL continues to reinforce its presence through a portfolio of innovations that speak directly to the club's fan base: its latest QD-Mini LED televisions deliver a cinema-grade football viewing experience with exceptional colour accuracy and clarity, while its Jetmax air conditioning range brings the same standard of performance to everyday comfortTogether, the partnership positions TCL as more than a sponsor. It is a technology partner invested in bringing fans closer to the game - on the pitch, at home and everywhere in between