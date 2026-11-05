FTI Consulting Continues Growth Of Middle East Tax Practice With Appointment Of Sandeep Kumar As Senior Managing Director

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Senior appointment strengthens UAE corporate and international tax leadership to help clients navigate complex corporate and international tax requirements Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November, 2026 - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Sandeep Kumar as a Senior Managing Director in the Tax practice within the firm's Corporate Finance segment, reflecting increasing client demand for practical UAE corporate tax, international tax and technology-enabled compliance support.

Mr. Kumar, who is based in Dubai, will help listed companies, multinationals and family-owned groups navigate UAE corporate tax and international tax matters by providing practical advice across structuring, cross-border transactions, compliance, engagement with the tax authority and technology-enabled transformation of the tax function.

“Sandeep's appointment marks an important next step in the growth of our Tax practice in the Middle East,” said Nilesh Ashar, a Senior Managing Director and Head of Middle East Tax at FTI Consulting.“Since the introduction of UAE corporate tax, Sandeep has worked with businesses across the full lifecycle, from initial impact assessment and implementation through compliance, clarifications and tax return filings. His combination of technical expertise, sector knowledge and experience developing technology-enabled solutions will add meaningful value for clients as they respond to a rapidly evolving regional tax environment.”

Mr. Kumar brings 17 years of corporate and international tax experience, with approximately a decade of it in the GCC. He has advised clients across the oil and gas, utilities, real estate, education, retail and consumer sectors, and has represented clients before the tax authority, supported complex private clarification requests and assisted in developing tax technology solutions to improve corporate tax compliance.

“Sandeep's experience will strengthen the connectivity between our regional Tax team and our wider EMEA capabilities,” said Euan Sutherland, Head of EMEA Tax at FTI Consulting.“His understanding of UAE corporate tax, international tax and technology-enabled compliance will be valuable to organisations managing increasingly complex obligations across jurisdictions in the region. He also brings a strong commitment to developing people and sharing technical knowledge, which will support the continued growth of our team.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Kumar was a partner at a leading tax advisory firm in the UAE, where he built and led the corporate tax team and headed its learning and development and thought leadership programme. He previously held senior tax roles in the Big Four accounting firms in the UAE, India and Oman. Mr. Kumar is a Chartered Accountant (“ICAI”) and holds the IBFD Advanced Professional Certificate in International Taxation (“APCIT”).

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Kumar said,“UAE corporate tax has moved quickly from implementation to a phase of closer scrutiny, and businesses now need advice that combines technical depth with practical, commercially grounded solutions. I look forward to working with Nilesh and expert colleagues across the region, Corporate Finance and EMEA to build a UAE corporate tax practice that clients rely on for exactly that, and to develop the next generation of tax talent along the way.”

About FTI Consulting:FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of June 30, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting's services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025.