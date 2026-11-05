MENAFN - Mid-East Info) betterhomes launches the UAE's first interactive property investment handbook as buyers seek clearer, tailored information before committing Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November: Since March, regional uncertainty has tested confidence across the Middle East, and Dubai, one of the world's most closely watched property markets, has been at the centre of that attention. Yet the city's appeal to buyers, tenants and international investors has held firm, and demand is now reaching new highs.

Enquiries recorded by betterhomes, Dubai's longest-standing independent brokerage, rose sharply between March and September 2026, when they reached the highest monthly total since January 2024. Across the wider market, Dubai recorded AED 73.8bn in residential sales in Q3 2026, with more than 34,600 homes sold between July and September.

The city also continued to grow. More than 161,000 residents were added to Dubai's population between January and July 2026, a clear sign that people are still choosing Dubai as a place to live, work and invest.

“The UAE's appeal to global investors isn't a trend. It's structural,” said Harry Martin, Head of Off-Plan and Capital Markets at betterhomes.“A tax-efficient environment, a maturing legal framework, strong population growth and a government that actively welcomes international capital have kept Dubai on every serious investor's radar. The past few months have shown how resilient that foundation is.”

Uncertainty has created a smarter investor, and betterhomes has built the guide they need:

The past few months have changed how investors approach a purchase. Buyers are asking sharper questions before committing, comparing Dubai and Abu Dhabi side by side, looking closely at the full cost of buying and, for those overseas, weighing currency and tax implications at home.“The investors we're speaking to haven't stepped back. They've become more deliberate,” said Martin.“They want to understand the numbers and see how a property fits their long-term plans.”

betterhomes has met that urgent need just in time with the UAE's first-ever personalised and interactive property investment handbook. Investors share their budget, preferred market and goals, and the guide builds around their answers. It covers market comparisons, community options, indicative yields, buying costs and step-by-step guidance for buying locally or from abroad.

“Confidence in Dubai hasn't shaken, but investors rightly want clarity before they commit,” said Richard Waind, CEO of betterhomes.“Our guide gives every investor information shaped around their own situation, so they can invest with confidence.”