GESS Education Awards 2026 Break Records With 1,200+ Entries From 70 Countries

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) AI and inclusion lead the way as GESS Dubai prepares for another impactful edition, bringing global education innovation and classroom priorities into focus. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, November, 2026 – GESS Dubai 2026 returns to Dubai World Trade Centre from 10–12 November, and this year's 13th annual GESS Education Awards underline just how global the event's community has become. Held on 11 November at The Conrad Hotel Dubai, the 2026 Awards span 30 categories and have drawn a record 1,200+ entries from 70 countries, with the shortlist alone spanning finalists from 49 countries.

That global reach builds on last year's edition, which welcomed professionals from 94 countries and more than 300 exhibiting brands from 35 countries (GESS Dubai 2025 Post-Show Report). For 2026, the Awards shortlist also offers a live snapshot of where that attention is now concentrated in the classroom itself – with inclusion and artificial intelligence among the categories generating the most entries.

Inclusion: A Sharper Local Picture Behind a Global Category

Among this year's shortlisted categories are“SEN and Inclusive Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year” and“Best Initiative to Promote Inclusivity”, recognition that arrives as inclusion becomes one of the fastest-growing areas of UAE education. SEN enrolment in Abu Dhabi has jumped 116%, from roughly 6,000 students in 2023 to more than 13,000 in 2024 (Abu Dhabi Department of Community Development). In Dubai, 74% of schools – 146 in total – are now rated“Good” or higher for inclusion provision (KHDA).

The category also arrives alongside a fresh policy push: in May 2026, Dubai's Higher Committee for Protection of Rights of People of Determination, chaired by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, reviewed new KHDA-led initiatives to expand flexible, inclusive education pathways for students of determination, including a dedicated licensing and quality-assurance framework for specialised programmes and new financial-guidance support for Emirati families (WAM, May 2026).

Mark Whitfield, GCC Chief Executive Officer at Outcomes First Group, speaking at Education Investment MENA, GESS Dubai's co-located investment conference, said:“Inclusion only means something if it shows up in outcomes, not just in a mission statement. Across our schools in the GCC, that means safeguarding, student support and academic performance all have to move together – you can't build genuinely inclusive schools by treating any one of those as optional. That's the standard we hold ourselves to, and it's exactly the kind of conversation I'm looking forward to having with other operators and investors at GESS Dubai this year.”

AI in the Classroom: The Numbers Behind the Category

The shortlist's“Best AI Product/Tool in Education” category reflects a shift already well under way in UAE classrooms. The category also lands as the UAE prepares to roll out AI across the national curriculum in all public and private schools, with around 22,000 teachers being trained to use it for teaching, assessment and lesson planning (Khaleej Times, 2 September 2026). Among this year's shortlisted finalists in“Best AI Product/Tool in Education” is EdTool (powered by Learnetic), also shortlisted for“Secondary Resource/Equipment Supplier of the Year”.

Dr Anuraag Guglaani, Chairperson at Wazir Holdings, speaking at Education Investment MENA, GESS Dubai's co-located investment conference, said:“AI in education isn't just a classroom tool question anymore, it's a governance question for every operator and investor in this sector. The businesses and school groups that will actually benefit from AI are the ones treating it as something to be governed deliberately, not bolted on. That's the conversation I want to have at GESS Dubai this year, with the people building and funding the next generation of schools.”

The 2026 shortlist also includes categories recognising sustainability and gamification in education, both themes carried through into this year's GESS Dubai conference programme.

Beyond the Awards, that same focus carries onto the exhibition floor, where new EdTech and AI in Education Pavilions join GESS Dubai 2026 for the first time, following strong demand in both areas at last year's edition.

Sarah Palmer, Brand Director at GESS, Informa, said:“What stands out this year isn't just the number of entries, it's their quality and range – from AI and EdTech innovators to specialists in inclusion and sustainability. That diversity is exactly what gives educators walking the show floor real, practical value: not just a glimpse of what's next, but tools and ideas they can actually bring back to their classrooms.”

GESS Dubai 2026 takes place from 10–12 November 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, Sheikh Saeed Halls. Registration is free for education professionals.

About GESS Dubai:

GESS Dubai has been the focal point for education in the Middle East and beyond for 18 years. The exhibition provides educators with access to the products and solutions that meet the needs of the modern classroom and transform the way students learn. Alongside the exhibition runs an extensive conference programme and awards ceremony, making GESS Dubai the complete event for the education industry.