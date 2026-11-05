Iraq Moves to Activate Land Transport Agreements with Jordan, Egypt
(MENAFN) Iraq is working to bring its land transportation agreements with Jordan and Egypt into operation at the earliest opportunity, while emphasizing the strategic value of a major infrastructure project connecting Iraq with Türkiye, Transport Minister Wahab al-Hassani said Wednesday.
Hassani explained that Baghdad has reached several agreements with Amman and Cairo covering land transport cooperation, expressing hope that the arrangements would soon become operational.
“We hope they will enter into force in the near future,” he said on the sidelines of the 39th session of the Arab Transport Ministers Council, hosted by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt.
As part of bilateral cooperation, the Iraqi and Egyptian transport ministries have also signed a memorandum of understanding covering the movement of passengers and commercial goods through land transportation networks.
The Iraqi minister highlighted the significance of the regional meeting, particularly amid ongoing regional and international developments, and expressed hope that the discussions would lead to practical decisions and measurable outcomes in the coming period.
Hassani also underscored the importance of the Development Road project, describing it as “strategic.” The infrastructure initiative extends approximately 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), connecting the southern Iraqi city of Basra with the Turkish border.
He added that the project has attracted considerable attention from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Hassani explained that Baghdad has reached several agreements with Amman and Cairo covering land transport cooperation, expressing hope that the arrangements would soon become operational.
“We hope they will enter into force in the near future,” he said on the sidelines of the 39th session of the Arab Transport Ministers Council, hosted by the Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt.
As part of bilateral cooperation, the Iraqi and Egyptian transport ministries have also signed a memorandum of understanding covering the movement of passengers and commercial goods through land transportation networks.
The Iraqi minister highlighted the significance of the regional meeting, particularly amid ongoing regional and international developments, and expressed hope that the discussions would lead to practical decisions and measurable outcomes in the coming period.
Hassani also underscored the importance of the Development Road project, describing it as “strategic.” The infrastructure initiative extends approximately 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), connecting the southern Iraqi city of Basra with the Turkish border.
He added that the project has attracted considerable attention from Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
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