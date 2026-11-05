Bangladesh, China Discuss Strengthening Connectivity, Trade, Investment Ties
The issues were discussed at a breakfast meeting between State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir and Head of International Department of Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Liu Haixing at a state guest house in the capital on November 5.
During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on political and party-to-party exchanges, trade, investment, connectivity, and development cooperation, according to a release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
They expressed their commitment to taking Bangladesh-China relations to a new height, building on their longstanding friendship and the outcomes of the Bangladesh prime minister's visit to China in June this year.
Liu, who visited Bangladesh from November 3 to 5, reaffirmed the International Department's commitment to working towards strengthening bilateral relations.
Both sides also highlighted the importance of continued engagement and cooperation between the two countries.
The state minister sought China's continued support for the early repatriation of Rohingyas to Myanmar.
Liu also recalled the contributions of his father, former Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Liu Shuqing, to strengthening relations between the two countries.Spread the word More from NRB ConnectView All Latest NewsSee All Maldives offers fresh scope to regularize undocumented Bangladeshi workersNRB Connect5 minutes ago Bangladesh, China discuss strengthening connectivity, trade, investment tiesNRB Connect22 minutes ago Emirates airline reports US$ 1 billion half-year profit despite regional conflict and soaring fuel costsAviationabout 1 hour ago Technical glitch delays Biman's London-Dhaka flight by nearly five hoursAirlines and Routesabout 1 hour ago Bangladesh agrees to Japanese conditions amid no plans for airport within 100 km of Dhaka: MinisterAirports and Infrastructureabout 15 hours ago WTTC adds 50 members as tourism sector expandsTourismabout 23 hours ago Qatar Tourism joins PATA to expand Asia Pacific linksTourismabout 23 hours ago Saudi tourism businesses expand across key 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