Czech PM Predicts US Political Deadlock After Democratic Gains
(MENAFN) Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis expects the Democratic Party's midterm election success to trigger a period of political gridlock in the United States, with President Donald Trump potentially facing repeated impeachment attempts and legislative vetoes, according to reports.
“I think this means that by the end of President Trump’s mandate it will be all impeachment and veto, it will be a certain paralysis,” Babis told reporters before leaving for discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday.
Babis said the election outcome was largely consistent with his expectations, although he acknowledged the scale of the Democrats' gains.
“The Republican bastion of Texas has also fallen, in some places the Democrats have won senators after decades,” he said, highlighting Democratic advances in areas that have traditionally supported Republicans.
He argued that the changing balance of power in Congress would make it more challenging for Trump to secure support for his legislative agenda and implement his political priorities.
“President Trump will of course continue to do whatever he wants,” Babis said.
Turning to international affairs, the Czech leader voiced hope that Trump would renew his commitment to bringing an end to the war in Ukraine as well as the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.
“I hope he will return to his promise to end the war in Ukraine and also the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
“I think this means that by the end of President Trump’s mandate it will be all impeachment and veto, it will be a certain paralysis,” Babis told reporters before leaving for discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Wednesday.
Babis said the election outcome was largely consistent with his expectations, although he acknowledged the scale of the Democrats' gains.
“The Republican bastion of Texas has also fallen, in some places the Democrats have won senators after decades,” he said, highlighting Democratic advances in areas that have traditionally supported Republicans.
He argued that the changing balance of power in Congress would make it more challenging for Trump to secure support for his legislative agenda and implement his political priorities.
“President Trump will of course continue to do whatever he wants,” Babis said.
Turning to international affairs, the Czech leader voiced hope that Trump would renew his commitment to bringing an end to the war in Ukraine as well as the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz.
“I hope he will return to his promise to end the war in Ukraine and also the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz,” he said.
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