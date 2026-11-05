Trump Advisers Joke About Seeking Asylum in Israel Before Republican Midterm Defeat
(MENAFN) Senior advisers to US President Donald Trump reportedly made jokes about seeking refuge in Israel during a private meeting held days before Republicans suffered major losses in the midterm elections.
More than two dozen senior political strategists from Trump's team participated in a confidential video conference six days before the Nov. 3 vote, expressing mounting concerns about the party's chances of retaining its electoral strength, according to people familiar with the discussion.
The conversation reportedly featured dark humor about funeral plans, prison meals, presidential pardons and the possibility of leaving the United States.
"At least Bibi won. He'll protect us," James Blair, who had left the White House to manage Trump's midterm campaign strategy, said sarcastically, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Maybe we could get asylum in Israel," Trump's chief pollster Tony Fabrizio responded.
The exchange took place one day after Israel held its elections, in which Netanyahu's political bloc failed to obtain a parliamentary majority. His party subsequently alleged that the vote had been stolen.
During the video call, Fabrizio and Republican data consultant Tim Saler presented two potential electoral outcomes, one of which anticipated a particularly severe defeat for the Republican Party.
The scenario they feared ultimately unfolded, as Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress, capturing the House of Representatives and the Senate. They also won several significant contests in traditionally Republican states, including Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.
More than two dozen senior political strategists from Trump's team participated in a confidential video conference six days before the Nov. 3 vote, expressing mounting concerns about the party's chances of retaining its electoral strength, according to people familiar with the discussion.
The conversation reportedly featured dark humor about funeral plans, prison meals, presidential pardons and the possibility of leaving the United States.
"At least Bibi won. He'll protect us," James Blair, who had left the White House to manage Trump's midterm campaign strategy, said sarcastically, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Maybe we could get asylum in Israel," Trump's chief pollster Tony Fabrizio responded.
The exchange took place one day after Israel held its elections, in which Netanyahu's political bloc failed to obtain a parliamentary majority. His party subsequently alleged that the vote had been stolen.
During the video call, Fabrizio and Republican data consultant Tim Saler presented two potential electoral outcomes, one of which anticipated a particularly severe defeat for the Republican Party.
The scenario they feared ultimately unfolded, as Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress, capturing the House of Representatives and the Senate. They also won several significant contests in traditionally Republican states, including Kansas, South Carolina and Texas.
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