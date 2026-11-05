Russian Strike on Ukrainian Aid Center Leaves Dozens Dead, Many Missing
(MENAFN) Ukraine reported Wednesday that the number of fatalities from a Russian attack on a humanitarian assistance center in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region has climbed to 37, as rescue teams continue searching through the wreckage.
Search and recovery operations in Komyshuvakha, the location struck on Monday, have entered their third consecutive day, according to Ukraine's National Police regional directorate.
“The bodies of 37 individuals have been recovered from the rubble. So far, 12 people have been identified,” the police statement said.
Authorities have listed 59 people as missing, although officials believe some may already be among those whose remains have been retrieved from the destroyed site.
“As many as 38 people may still remain trapped under the debris,” it added, explaining that identification efforts have been complicated because some victims' bodies cannot be visually recognized. Forensic specialists are therefore collecting biological material to establish DNA profiles and compare them with available records.
Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, also confirmed that emergency operations were continuing. Search teams, including canine units and personnel from Ukraine's State Emergency Service, remain deployed at the location.
Following Monday's incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had used aerial bombs to strike a school in Komyshuvakha that was being used as a distribution point for humanitarian assistance.
Search and recovery operations in Komyshuvakha, the location struck on Monday, have entered their third consecutive day, according to Ukraine's National Police regional directorate.
“The bodies of 37 individuals have been recovered from the rubble. So far, 12 people have been identified,” the police statement said.
Authorities have listed 59 people as missing, although officials believe some may already be among those whose remains have been retrieved from the destroyed site.
“As many as 38 people may still remain trapped under the debris,” it added, explaining that identification efforts have been complicated because some victims' bodies cannot be visually recognized. Forensic specialists are therefore collecting biological material to establish DNA profiles and compare them with available records.
Mykhailo Semikin, acting head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, also confirmed that emergency operations were continuing. Search teams, including canine units and personnel from Ukraine's State Emergency Service, remain deployed at the location.
Following Monday's incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces had used aerial bombs to strike a school in Komyshuvakha that was being used as a distribution point for humanitarian assistance.
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