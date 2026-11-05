Seoul Sends Anti-Piracy Unit Toward Hormuz With 75 More Personnel
(MENAFN) South Korea is moving its Cheonghae anti-piracy unit closer to the Strait of Hormuz, with extra military assets to follow, the Defense Ministry said Thursday, a public broadcaster reported.
The reinforcement adds 75 personnel and raises the unit’s headcount to 395, a news agency reported.
The decision follows several months in which Seoul said it was studying whether to send forces to the waterway. President Lee Jae Myung has since ruled out combat troops, stressing that the country would not deploy military personnel in a way that could draw it into an overseas conflict.
Before anything takes effect, the ministry said it is planning to “seek Cabinet review and presidential approval for the move before submitting a related motion to the National Assembly.”
The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of the US-Iran conflict since the US and Israel launched military operations against Tehran in February.
The Cheonghae unit has been in service since 2009, and its mandate must be approved by parliament every year. The public broadcaster said it has operated chiefly in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, along with “contingency zones designated to protect South Korean citizens.”
Under the revised motion, the broadcaster added, the unit’s area of operations would stretch to the southern tip of Oman’s Duqm Port, about 650 kilometers (403.8 miles) from Hormuz.
“The ministry is also seeking to send reinforcements to the unit, including a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, various unmanned mine countermeasure assets and an explosive ordnance disposal team,” the report added.
The reinforcement adds 75 personnel and raises the unit’s headcount to 395, a news agency reported.
The decision follows several months in which Seoul said it was studying whether to send forces to the waterway. President Lee Jae Myung has since ruled out combat troops, stressing that the country would not deploy military personnel in a way that could draw it into an overseas conflict.
Before anything takes effect, the ministry said it is planning to “seek Cabinet review and presidential approval for the move before submitting a related motion to the National Assembly.”
The Strait of Hormuz has been at the center of the US-Iran conflict since the US and Israel launched military operations against Tehran in February.
The Cheonghae unit has been in service since 2009, and its mandate must be approved by parliament every year. The public broadcaster said it has operated chiefly in the Gulf of Aden off Somalia, along with “contingency zones designated to protect South Korean citizens.”
Under the revised motion, the broadcaster added, the unit’s area of operations would stretch to the southern tip of Oman’s Duqm Port, about 650 kilometers (403.8 miles) from Hormuz.
“The ministry is also seeking to send reinforcements to the unit, including a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, various unmanned mine countermeasure assets and an explosive ordnance disposal team,” the report added.
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