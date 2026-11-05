FAO Calls For Sustainable Fisheries Management And Aquaculture Development In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan needs effective fisheries management, habitat conservation and responsible aquaculture practices to ensure the sustainable use of its aquatic resources in the Caspian Sea and inland waters, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Nabil Gangi, FAO Deputy Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia, made the remarks during the First Azerbaijan Regional Aquaculture Forum held in Baku.

He emphasised that the development of the fisheries and aquaculture sectors should be guided by scientific research, environmental protection and the efficient management of water resources.

"Better information regarding aquatic animal health, efficient water use, and climate risks should guide investments. Protecting these resources is an investment in the long-term productivity of the sector and the resilience of the communities living in this region. These principles underpin the FAO's 'Blue Transformation' strategy. They also necessitate cooperation across the fields of aquaculture, food security, environmental protection, and water management to ensure the sector's success. The FAO and Azerbaijan already have a foundation of practical work to build upon-including sector analysis and the development of a fisheries roadmap-as well as the exchange of experience with Turkey, facilitated through our regional commission for fisheries and aquaculture, CACFISH," Gangi stated.

The FAO representative highlighted the importance of existing cooperation with Azerbaijan, including analytical work on the fisheries sector and the preparation of a development roadmap.

He also pointed to the exchange of expertise with Türkiye through the Central Asian and Caucasus Regional Fisheries and Aquaculture Commission (CACFish), which supports regional cooperation in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture management.

Referring to the latest FAO assessments, Gangi noted that aquaculture now accounts for more than half of global aquatic animal production, demonstrating its growing contribution to food supplies and economic activity.

"Aquatic products provide valuable nutrients, and fisheries and aquaculture support livelihoods far beyond the water's edge. For small-scale producers and fishing communities, progress must mean reliable incomes, access to practical advice, and entry to markets. Their own knowledge should help shape this progress. Women and young people, too, should have the opportunity to build viable businesses close to home. Development must be built upon healthy waters and sound science," he said.

Gangi stressed that the sector's development should also create economic opportunities for fishing communities, particularly small-scale producers, women and young people.