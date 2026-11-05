War Update: 184 Combat Engagements On Front Line Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in its Facebook update on the battlefield situation as of 08:00 on Thursday, November 5.

Russian aircraft carried out 89 airstrikes, dropping 289 guided aerial bombs. In addition, Russian forces deployed 7,045 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,449 shelling attacks.

Artillery strikes targeted Ulаnove, Yunakivka, Khrapivshchyna, Bachivsk, Pysarivka, Khotin and Marine in the Sumy region, as well as Berylivka in the Chernihiv region. Airstrikes also hit the areas of Mohrytsia, Luzhky, Marine, Sinne, Ivolzhanske and Sumy.

Ukraine's aviation, missile forces and artillery struck one concentration of Russian personnel and two enemy command posts controlling unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Russian forces launched two attacks near Pokrovka and Boiaro-Lezhachi.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, Ukrainian units repelled six attacks. Russian troops attempted to advance near Ternova, Starytsia, Rybalchyne and Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian forces conducted no offensive operations.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six attacks near Novoserhiivka, Stavky, Lyman and Zarichne.

Defence Forces destroy more than 8,000 Russian drones and missiles in October

In the Sloviansk direction, Russian forces launched two attacks near Nykonorivka and Mykolaivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces carried out no active offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, ten Russian attacks were recorded. Russian forces conducted assault operations near Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine's Defence Forces stopped 17 attacks. Russian forces attacked near Serhiivka, Molodetske and Novopavlivka, as well as advancing in the directions of Toretske, Vilne, Novyi Donbas, Chernihivka and Dobropillia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Russian forces conducted no assault operations.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian forces repelled nine Russian attacks near Zlahoda, Ternuvate, Dolynka, Hirke and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovske directions, Russian forces conducted no active offensive operations.

No signs of Russian offensive group formations were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russia's total estimated military losses since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, reached approximately 1,599,390 personnel as of November 5, 2026, including 2,380 over the previous 24 hours.