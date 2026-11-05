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Russian Attack Damages College, Warehouse And Energy Infrastructure In Odesa Region


Date: 2026-11-05 03:05:04

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Odesa Regional Military Administration head Oleh Kiper reported the incident on Telegram.

"An enemy attack in the southern Odesa region damaged energy and civilian infrastructure," the statement said.

A warehouse belonging to a delivery company was partially destroyed. The administrative building of a private medical equipment manufacturing company was also damaged. Windows were shattered at a college and its student dormitory.

Read also: Russian drones attack Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three, damaging critical infrastructure

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. Emergency response and recovery operations are ongoing at the affected sites.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on November 4, Russian forces attacked warehouses and a logistics centre in the outskirts of Odesa.

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