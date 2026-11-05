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Debris From Russian Drone Falls In Kyiv's Pecherskyi District


Date: 2026-11-05 03:05:04

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported the incident on Telegram.

"Drone debris fell in an open area in the Pecherskyi district," the statement said.

Information about possible casualties and damage is being clarified.

Read also: Russian drones attack Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring three, damaging critical infrastructure

As Ukrinform previously reported, Russian forces attacked logistics infrastructure in the Bucha district of Kyiv region, injuring one person.

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UkrinForm

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