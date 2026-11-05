Massie Vows Hegseth Impeachment Vote Unless He Steps Down
(MENAFN) Republican Rep. Thomas Massie warned Wednesday that he will bring back articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth unless the Pentagon chief resigns.
“There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns,” he wrote on the US social media platform X.
Massie told a national television network he intends to force a House of Representatives vote when Congress reconvenes next week. Multiple Republican sources told the network they expect the measure to pass.
“You don’t screw up this badly an election with just one issue,” Massie told the network. “It was completely avoidable if they’d just broken out of the cultish following of (President) Donald Trump.”
Citing White House officials, the network reported that President Donald Trump has urged aides to have Hegseth fight impeachment efforts and any probes into his decision-making.
Trump on Wednesday brushed aside reports that he was weighing a replacement, telling reporters the defense secretary was “doing a very good job.”
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell was quoted as saying that Hegseth “will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points.”
“Secretary Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office,” Parnell added.
Earlier Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance said the Iran war is the reason Republicans lost the midterm elections.
“There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns,” he wrote on the US social media platform X.
Massie told a national television network he intends to force a House of Representatives vote when Congress reconvenes next week. Multiple Republican sources told the network they expect the measure to pass.
“You don’t screw up this badly an election with just one issue,” Massie told the network. “It was completely avoidable if they’d just broken out of the cultish following of (President) Donald Trump.”
Citing White House officials, the network reported that President Donald Trump has urged aides to have Hegseth fight impeachment efforts and any probes into his decision-making.
Trump on Wednesday brushed aside reports that he was weighing a replacement, telling reporters the defense secretary was “doing a very good job.”
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell was quoted as saying that Hegseth “will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points.”
“Secretary Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office,” Parnell added.
Earlier Wednesday, Vice President JD Vance said the Iran war is the reason Republicans lost the midterm elections.
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