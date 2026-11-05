France Braces for Mass Protests as Authorities Deploy Thousands of Security Personnel
(MENAFN) Up to 780,000 people were expected to take part in demonstrations across France on Thursday over rising living costs, prompting authorities to mobilize approximately 70,000 police officers and gendarmes, according to local reports.
An inter-union coalition estimated that between 500,000 and 700,000 people would demonstrate outside Paris, while another 40,000 to 80,000 were expected to gather in the capital.
Workers, public-sector employees, pensioners and members of the Yellow Vest movement were expected to join high school and university students in calling for increased wages and measures to strengthen purchasing power. The student-led protest movement first emerged in mid-September.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Wednesday that security measures would remain "exactly the same" as those implemented during demonstrations on Oct. 31.
The authorities planned to deploy 26 armored vehicles, approximately 15 water cannon vehicles, helicopters and drones, in addition to specialized police units, including BRI, RAID and GIGN.
Nunez said the operation was intended to ensure the "safest possible routes" for demonstrators while keeping marches away from sensitive areas, particularly city centers.
In Paris, an administrative court approved the route proposed by the police prefecture, running from Place de la Republique to Place de la Nation, rejecting a challenge filed by protest organizers.
Unions and student groups had originally sought to march from Place de la Bastille to Place de la Concorde, close to the National Assembly. Police authorities prohibited that route, pointing to growing social tensions and unrest that affected the capital on Oct. 17.
The nationwide strike was also expected to affect public transportation, with disruptions anticipated across several services.
France's national railway operator SNCF warned that regional train services could face moderate to severe interruptions, while several suburban routes serving the Paris area were also expected to experience disruption.
Long-distance rail connections were forecast to operate with fewer interruptions, although approximately one in every 10 high-speed TGV services was expected to be canceled.
An inter-union coalition estimated that between 500,000 and 700,000 people would demonstrate outside Paris, while another 40,000 to 80,000 were expected to gather in the capital.
Workers, public-sector employees, pensioners and members of the Yellow Vest movement were expected to join high school and university students in calling for increased wages and measures to strengthen purchasing power. The student-led protest movement first emerged in mid-September.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said Wednesday that security measures would remain "exactly the same" as those implemented during demonstrations on Oct. 31.
The authorities planned to deploy 26 armored vehicles, approximately 15 water cannon vehicles, helicopters and drones, in addition to specialized police units, including BRI, RAID and GIGN.
Nunez said the operation was intended to ensure the "safest possible routes" for demonstrators while keeping marches away from sensitive areas, particularly city centers.
In Paris, an administrative court approved the route proposed by the police prefecture, running from Place de la Republique to Place de la Nation, rejecting a challenge filed by protest organizers.
Unions and student groups had originally sought to march from Place de la Bastille to Place de la Concorde, close to the National Assembly. Police authorities prohibited that route, pointing to growing social tensions and unrest that affected the capital on Oct. 17.
The nationwide strike was also expected to affect public transportation, with disruptions anticipated across several services.
France's national railway operator SNCF warned that regional train services could face moderate to severe interruptions, while several suburban routes serving the Paris area were also expected to experience disruption.
Long-distance rail connections were forecast to operate with fewer interruptions, although approximately one in every 10 high-speed TGV services was expected to be canceled.
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