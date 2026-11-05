Rodic Announces Rs. 100 Cr. Venture Initiative To Back AI And Technology Innovation For India's Infrastructure Sector
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 5, 2026: Rodic Consultants Pvt. Ltd. today announced a Rs. 200 crore corporate venture initiative to support startups, founders, researchers and academic teams developing Artificial Intelligence (AI), deep-tech and technology-led solutions for India's infrastructure and allied sectors. The total investment pool will comprise Rs. 100 crore committed by Rodic and an additional Rs. 100 crore expected to be mobilised through co-investments from angel funds, venture capital (VC) firms, angel investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNIs).
The initiative will combine investment capital with access to live project environments, infrastructure domain expertise and potential pathways to public and private sector buyers, helping promising technologies move from prototypes and pilots towards real-world deployment. Through this approach, Rodic aims to strengthen the funding ecosystem for AI and technology startups while creating pathways for innovative solutions to be tested, scaled and deployed across India's infrastructure and allied sectors.
The initiative builds on Rodic's 26 years of infrastructure engineering experience across highways, bridges, tunnels, railways, metros, urban infrastructure, water, hydropower and mining.
Through the initiative, Rodic aims to address a key gap in infrastructure innovation: while technologies such as AI, computer vision, sensors, drones and robotics are advancing rapidly, startups and researchers often lack access to live project environments, engineering expertise and opportunities to test their solutions at scale.
Launching the initiative, Raj Kumar Chairman & Managing Director, Rodic Consultants Pvt. Ltd., said“India is entering a new phase of infrastructure development, where the focus is increasingly on how intelligently infrastructure is designed, delivered, operated and maintained. Technologies such as AI, computer vision, drones, sensors and robotics have the potential to fundamentally change this process. However, innovators often need more than capital. They need access to real infrastructure problems, project sites, engineering expertise, data and potential users. Through this ₹100 crore commitment, we want to bring these elements together and create an environment where technology can be tested against real-world infrastructure challenges and developed for deployment at scale.”
The initiative will focus on technologies that can transform how physical infrastructure is planned, designed, constructed, monitored and maintained. Priority areas will include AI and machine learning, physical AI, drones, computer vision, sensors and IoT, robotics and autonomous systems, digital twins, geospatial technologies, AI tools for engineers, advanced materials and climate-tech solutions.
The initiative will span roads and highways, bridges and tunnels, metro and railways, power and energy, health infrastructure, mining, agriculture and water, climate and other allied sectors. It will be open to startups at different stages as well as academic and research teams with technologies capable of being tested and applied to infrastructure and physical assets.
Beyond investment, selected innovators will have opportunities to work with Rodic's engineers and domain specialists, test solutions in relevant project environments, understand implementation and procurement requirements, and refine products for potential adoption by infrastructure stakeholders. Rodic also plans to collaborate with universities and research institutions to help translate applied research into deployable solutions.
The fund will operate under a clear governance model to create opportunities for innovation. Startups can send their pitches to..., and Rodic will evaluate them for potential investment.
Through the initiative, Rodic aims to contribute to a shift towards AI-enabled design, predictive maintenance, real-time asset monitoring, safer project execution and more resilient and sustainable infrastructure, while supporting the growth of Indian companies developing solutions for infrastructure at scale. Rodic will also host the Rodic InfraAI Conclave 2027 on 22 January 2027, bringing together government, industry, investors and innovators to discuss AI and technology for India's infrastructure.
The initiative will combine investment capital with access to live project environments, infrastructure domain expertise and potential pathways to public and private sector buyers, helping promising technologies move from prototypes and pilots towards real-world deployment. Through this approach, Rodic aims to strengthen the funding ecosystem for AI and technology startups while creating pathways for innovative solutions to be tested, scaled and deployed across India's infrastructure and allied sectors.
The initiative builds on Rodic's 26 years of infrastructure engineering experience across highways, bridges, tunnels, railways, metros, urban infrastructure, water, hydropower and mining.
Through the initiative, Rodic aims to address a key gap in infrastructure innovation: while technologies such as AI, computer vision, sensors, drones and robotics are advancing rapidly, startups and researchers often lack access to live project environments, engineering expertise and opportunities to test their solutions at scale.
Launching the initiative, Raj Kumar Chairman & Managing Director, Rodic Consultants Pvt. Ltd., said“India is entering a new phase of infrastructure development, where the focus is increasingly on how intelligently infrastructure is designed, delivered, operated and maintained. Technologies such as AI, computer vision, drones, sensors and robotics have the potential to fundamentally change this process. However, innovators often need more than capital. They need access to real infrastructure problems, project sites, engineering expertise, data and potential users. Through this ₹100 crore commitment, we want to bring these elements together and create an environment where technology can be tested against real-world infrastructure challenges and developed for deployment at scale.”
The initiative will focus on technologies that can transform how physical infrastructure is planned, designed, constructed, monitored and maintained. Priority areas will include AI and machine learning, physical AI, drones, computer vision, sensors and IoT, robotics and autonomous systems, digital twins, geospatial technologies, AI tools for engineers, advanced materials and climate-tech solutions.
The initiative will span roads and highways, bridges and tunnels, metro and railways, power and energy, health infrastructure, mining, agriculture and water, climate and other allied sectors. It will be open to startups at different stages as well as academic and research teams with technologies capable of being tested and applied to infrastructure and physical assets.
Beyond investment, selected innovators will have opportunities to work with Rodic's engineers and domain specialists, test solutions in relevant project environments, understand implementation and procurement requirements, and refine products for potential adoption by infrastructure stakeholders. Rodic also plans to collaborate with universities and research institutions to help translate applied research into deployable solutions.
The fund will operate under a clear governance model to create opportunities for innovation. Startups can send their pitches to..., and Rodic will evaluate them for potential investment.
Through the initiative, Rodic aims to contribute to a shift towards AI-enabled design, predictive maintenance, real-time asset monitoring, safer project execution and more resilient and sustainable infrastructure, while supporting the growth of Indian companies developing solutions for infrastructure at scale. Rodic will also host the Rodic InfraAI Conclave 2027 on 22 January 2027, bringing together government, industry, investors and innovators to discuss AI and technology for India's infrastructure.
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