Click ITS And Canon Middle East Spotlight Intelligent Printing And Digital Transformation In Egypt Ahead Of Cairo ICT 2026

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Click ITS, an established technology solutions provider in Egypt, brought together business leaders, key customers and decision makers in collaboration with Canon Middle East ( ) to explore how intelligent printing, digital imaging and connected document solutions can address evolving business needs across the Egyptian market.

Held under the theme“Powering the Future of Print with AI,” the event featured live technology demonstrations and expert discussions, highlighting practical approaches to improving productivity, strengthening information security, optimising workflows and supporting business growth.

The collaboration brings together Canon's imaging and printing technologies with Click ITS's local market knowledge, technical expertise and experience serving organisations across Egypt's public and private sectors.

Attendees explored solutions spanning Canon's imageFORCE office printing portfolio, large-format printing technologies, and digital imaging and managed solutions. Demonstrations focused on practical business outcomes, from workflow automation and cost efficiency to print quality and new opportunities for growth.

Mohamed Elbahrawy - Professional Solution Marketing Manager Integrated Printing & Services Group, Canon Middle East, said:“Egypt is an important market for Canon, with businesses and institutions increasingly focused on improving efficiency, strengthening information management and making technology investments that deliver measurable value. Working with an experienced local partner such as Click ITS allows us to bring our solutions closer to customers and demonstrate how intelligent printing, connected workflows and digital transformation can address their everyday operational challenges. This event is an opportunity to engage directly with customers, understand their priorities and build on those conversations at Cairo ICT 2026.”

Muhammad Saad, Sales Manager - Strategic Accounts at Click ITS, commented:“Our customers are looking beyond individual devices towards solutions that simplify operations, strengthen control and support long-term business performance. By bringing Canon's technology together with our understanding of the Egyptian market and the needs of organisations across different sectors, we can help customers identify practical solutions for their specific challenges. This event reflects our commitment to making advanced technology more accessible, relevant and valuable to businesses and institutions in Egypt.”

The event also builds momentum towards Canon Middle East's participation in Cairo ICT 2026, taking place from 7–10 November at the Egypt International Exhibition Center, New Cairo. Under the same theme, Canon will showcase a wider range of intelligent print, document management and digital transformation solutions, creating further opportunities for customers and partners to experience the technologies and engage with its experts.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Canon Middle East.

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About Canon Middle East :

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at

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