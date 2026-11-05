The Ride Platform Evolves Its AI-Native Fleet Management Software Platform For The Operator Economy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wheelbase 2.0 introduces the Wheelbase App Exchange, an app store that brings partner tools for bookkeeping, insurance, telematics and more into the platform rental fleet operators already use to run their business.

Austin, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ride Platform today announced the next chapter of Wheelbase, its AI-native fleet management software for independent rental operators' auto rental, car-sharing, RV, boat, and AV fleets. Version 2.0 rebuilds Wheelbase as an AI-native experience with built-in agents that help operators worldwide run their business, and introduces the Wheelbase App Exchange, where they can add critical tools from vetted partners and fellow operators, all on the same account and data they already use so there's nothing to migrate.

"As professional fleet operators scale, whether by adding vehicles or expanding into new asset classes or even autonomous vehicle types, their software has to keep up," said Jeff Cavins, co-founder and CEO of The Ride Platform.“This redesigned AI-native product is a cleaner, faster and more interoperable Wheelbase built around what operators told us they needed, on a new foundation that lets us ship updates faster than ever. Operators have shaped Wheelbase for more than a decade, and 2.0 is ready for where their businesses go next.”

Many independent operators still handle bookkeeping, insurance and fleet tracking on their own, often with tools built for consumers. The Wheelbase App Exchange brings that work into Wheelbase. It launches with Roamly Insurance & Protection for embedded coverage and Roamly Fleet for vehicle telematics, alongside launch partners FleetPilot for bookkeeping and vehicle-level profit and loss, TollSpot for toll management and KYCS for vehicle tracking and recovery. Operators can also suggest the partners they want to see added.

“Most operators can tell you how many bookings they had last month, but not which cars actually made money once owner payouts, expenses and depreciation are counted,” said James von der Lieth, co-founder of FleetPilot.“Being on the Wheelbase App Exchange puts reconciled books, owner statements and vehicle-level profit and loss inside the platform operators already use to run their fleet, so they spend less time on spreadsheets and more time growing their business.”

Other updates in Wheelbase 2.0 include:



Claude, ChatGPT, and Proprietary Wheelbase Agent Integration: Operators can connect Wheelbase to Claude, ChatGPT or the proprietary Wheelbase agent and use plain language to check on their fleet and make changes in Wheelbase.

Reservation status flow: Each booking shows its stage, from requested to waiting on you to out on a trip, so operators know what it needs next.

Vehicle health bar: Every vehicle flags missing information, such as insurance not yet applied, before it goes out.

Messages tab: Guest conversations live in their own tab, separate from approvals, charges and invoices.

Faster listing and quoting: A single guided listing page and a simpler quote flow get vehicles live and renters answered sooner. Pricing rules with live preview: Operators see exactly how a seasonal, weekend or event rule will apply before saving it, and can target discounts by booking date or travel date.

Wheelbase 2.0 is available today for auto operators, with RV operators expected to move to 2.0 in early 2027. A redesigned Wheelbase mobile app is expected in the first quarter of 2027. Walkthroughs and tutorials are available in the Wheelbase Community Hub and on wheelbasepro.com.

About Wheelbase

Wheelbase is the operating system for auto and RV fleets, giving operators control over pricing, utilization, embedded insurance as well as direct integration with its company's marketplaces. Removing the barriers of risk and compliance so operators can focus on growth instead of liability, Wheelbase automates operations, maximizes yield, and gives operators – from professionally managed fleets to national franchises – full control of their customer data. Learn more at wheelbasepro.com.

About The Ride Platform

The Ride Platform believes independent operators are the future of mobility. Our ecosystem creates demand through our marketplaces (Outdoorsy and Ride) and provides the business infrastructure operators demand (Wheelbase fleet management SaaS and Roamly Insurance). Co-headquartered in Austin and London, The Ride Platform has powered independent mobility operators globally since 2015. Learn more at therideplatform.com.

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