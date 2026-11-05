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Futu To Report Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 19, 2026


Date: 2026-11-05 03:02:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HONG KONG, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Futu Holdings Limited (“Futu” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: FUTU), a leading tech-driven online brokerage and wealth management platform, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, before U.S. markets open on November 19, 2026.

Futu's management will hold an earnings conference call on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 7:30 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:30 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please note that all participants will need to pre-register for the conference call, using the link

It will automatically lead to the registration page of "Futu Holdings Ltd Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call", where details for RSVP are needed.

Upon registering, all participants will be provided in confirmation emails with participant dial-in numbers and personal PINs to access the conference call. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time using the conference access information.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .

About Futu Holdings Limited

Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU) is an advanced technology company transforming the investing experience by offering fully digitalized financial services. Through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and Moomoo, the Company provides a full range of investment services, including trade execution and clearing, margin financing and securities lending, and wealth management. The Company has embedded social media tools to create a network centered around its users and provide connectivity to users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders. The Company also provides corporate services, including IPO distribution, investor relations and ESOP solution services.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations
Futu Holdings Limited
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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