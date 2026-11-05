Scento Order Data: Winter Perfumes Were In 64.2% Of Orders From Oct. 1 To 21, Up From 47.5% In June

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Winter-rated perfumes were in 64.2 percent of Scento orders from Oct. 1 to 21, 2026, against 47.5 percent in June.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scento, Europe's largest perfume decant website, today released order data showing how its customers moved to winter perfume between June and October 2026. In June, 47.5 percent of Scento orders included at least one perfume rated best for winter. From Oct. 1 to 21, 64.2 percent did, a rise of 16.7 percentage points.The climb came in steps. The share of orders with a winter-rated perfume was 48.8 percent in July, 53.9 percent in August and 59.6 percent in September. Orders with a summer-rated perfume went the other way, from 52.2 percent in June to 31.3 percent from Oct. 1 to 21. An order can hold several perfumes, so each share counts every order that includes at least one perfume of that rating and the shares do not add up to 100 percent.Winter-rated perfumes also took a larger part of the decants themselves: 33.9 percent of all decants ordered from Oct. 1 to 21, up from 22.3 percent in June. Customers ordered a wider range of them, too. Scento sold 213 different winter-rated perfumes in June and 272 in the first 21 days of October.Four winter-rated perfumes sold at least 60 decants on Scento in June and at least 100 from Oct. 1 to 21, and all four took a larger share of all decants. Louis Vuitton Ombre Nomade rose from 0.90 percent of decants in June to 1.52 percent from Oct. 1 to 21, a gain of 70 percent. By Kilian Angels' Share rose from 0.65 to 0.92 percent, Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Extrait from 1.00 to 1.36 percent, and Xerjoff XJ 1861 Naxos from 1.10 to 1.46 percent.All four are sold in 2 ml vials among Scento's perfume samples, and Scento's cold-weather perfumes collection gathers its fall and winter scents.The figures come from Scento orders placed between June 1 and Oct. 21, 2026, Paris time, counting paid perfume decants and excluding cancelled orders, free gifts, full bottles, gift cards and accessories. Order shares count the orders that held at least one paid perfume decant. A perfume counts as winter-rated when winter is the season it is rated best for in Scento's catalogue. Shares of decants compare each perfume's decants with all decants ordered in the same period.About ScentoScento is Europe's largest perfume decant website, selling authentic designer and niche fragrances hand-decanted from original bottles into 2 ml, 5 ml and 8 ml vials, plus a 30 ml bottle decant on most perfumes. Founded in 2024 and headquartered at Place Vendôme in Paris, with an office in Berlin, Scento offers more than 1,000 scents from a sourcing roster of 200 designer and niche perfume houses. It counts more than 85,000 members across 27 European markets and ships with tracked delivery to 26 EU countries. Scento's annual revenue is more than €30 million across its online and offline sales. Every bottle passes a 12-point intake check at Scento's ISO-certified facility before it is decanted.

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Scento Order Data: Winter Perfumes Were in 64.2% of Orders From Oct. 1 to 21, Up From 47.5% in June News Provided By Scento November 05, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail



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