Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement

Leifheit AG publishes its Q3 2026 quarterly statement and accelerates the FOCUS performance program

05.11.2026 / 08:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leifheit AG publishes its Q3 2026 quarterly statement and accelerates the FOCUS performance program

Accelerated implementation of the measures set out in the FOCUS performance program and associated cost-cutting measures

Group EBIT for the first nine months of 2026 stood at EUR -2.9 million; Group EBIT before special items from the FOCUS program at EUR -1.0 million

Gross margin increased significantly again by 1.8 percentage points YoY to 45.5%

Group turnover for the first nine months of 2026 stood at EUR 169.1 million

Targeted marketing initiatives and further product innovations in core categories to drive turnover growth Group forecast for 2026, as adjusted in October, confirmed

Nassau, 5 November 2026 – Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506), one of Europe's leading branded suppliers of household products, has driven forward its strategic initiatives as planned in the first nine months of the 2026 financial year. Priority is being given to the implementation of the FOCUS performance program – including the cost-cutting measures adopted in the third quarter – as well as targeted marketing initiatives to drive turnover growth. Through FOCUS, Leifheit is simplifying its organisation, streamlining Group structures and digitalising key processes. Alexander Reindler, CEO of Leifheit AG, explains:“The generally weak demand in the third quarter weighed on our turnover and earnings performance. At the same time, the higher gross margin demonstrates the effectiveness of our measures to enhance operational efficiency. With the FOCUS performance program, we are resolutely driving forward Leifheit's transformation to strengthen the competitiveness and profitability of our business. In the fourth quarter, we will further optimise our structures and processes and make Leifheit even more resilient.” Overall, the first nine months of 2026 were characterised by a persistently challenging market environment and marked consumer restraint in the non-food sector within the Leifheit Group's core markets. Against this backdrop, the Group generated turnover of EUR 169.1 million in the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: EUR 179.0 million), a decline of 5.5%. The Household segment achieved turnover of EUR 140.0 million (previous year: EUR 150.1 million) and the Wellbeing segment EUR 8.2 million (previous year: EUR 8.8 million), whilst the Private Label segment recorded a slight increase to EUR 20.9 million compared with the same period last year (previous year: EUR 20.1 million). “In a challenging environment, we are focusing on our high-margin core business and driving forward innovation and our brand relaunch. Our new Pegasus RockSolid models strengthen our range of high-quality laundry dryers. We are expanding the successful BLACK LINE range to include cleaning products such as the CLEAN TWIST system. We are planning further innovations in our core categories for 2027. Through these initiatives, we aim to support growth and strengthen our competitive position over the long term.” explains Alexander Reindler. Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for the first nine months of 2026 amounted to EUR -2.9 million (previous year: EUR 5.4 million). This result includes one-off expenses from the FOCUS program totalling EUR 1.9 million. In the third quarter of 2026, Group EBIT stood at EUR -0.2 million (previous year: EUR 3.4 million). After tax, the Group recorded a net result of EUR -2.7 million for the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: EUR 3.2 million). The further improvement in the gross margin had a positive impact on earnings during the reporting period. It rose significantly by 1.8 percentage points to 45.5% (previous year: 43.7%). This development underlines the effectiveness of the measures introduced to increase operational efficiency, as well as the improved product and customer mix. Following a free cash flow of EUR -7.3 million in the first half of 2026, this improved significantly by EUR 3.5 million in the third quarter. This resulted in a free cash flow of EUR -3.8 million for the first nine months of 2026 (previous year: EUR 3.3 million). During the reporting period, free cash flow was influenced in particular by strategic growth investments and the lower profit for the period. Outlook for 2026 Leifheit AG confirms the forecast for the full year, as revised on 21 October 2026. Accordingly, the Management Board continues to expect a decline in turnover in the mid-single-digit percentage range compared with the previous year's figure of EUR 232.6 million. For the 2026 financial year, Group EBIT is still expected to be between EUR -5 and -6 million, with free cash flow between EUR -1 and -2 million. The forecast Group EBIT includes special expenses of approximately EUR 7 million relating to the implementation of the FOCUS performance program and provisions in connection with the early termination of the contract of the Chief Operating Officer. Excluding these one-off effects, EBIT before special items is expected to be approximately EUR 1 to 2 million. Over its full duration, the FOCUS program will entail one-off personnel and other operating expenses of up to EUR 9.6 million. These costs will be offset by the first positive effects on earnings from 2027 onwards. From 2028, recurring annual cost savings, expected to exceed EUR 8 million, are set to strengthen the Group's profitability in the long term. Further information can be found in the quarterly statement for the period ending 30 September 2026, which is available online at . Up-to-date images are available for download at . About Leifheit Leifheit AG, founded in 1959, is one of the leading European brand suppliers of household items. The Leifheit Group divides its operating business into the Household, Wellbeing and Private Label segments. Leifheit and Soehnle products – two of Germany's best-known household brands – are known for high quality and great utility for consumers. Its French subsidiaries Birambeau and Herby are active in the service-oriented Private Label segment with a selected product range. In each segment, the company focuses on its core product categories of cleaning, laundry care, kitchen goods and wellbeing. More information on Leifheit is available online at, and

Contact:

Leifheit AG

D-56377 Nassau

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+49 2604 977218 05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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