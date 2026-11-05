statworx GmbH / Key word(s): Product Launch

statworx Introduces Generative Site Search: Transforming Websites into Personalized AI Experiences

05.11.2026 / 08:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visitors to corporate websites often seek answers to specific questions. However, identifying the most relevant information can require navigating multiple pages and content formats. With Generative Site Search, the data and AI consultancy statworx introduces an application that reverses this approach: the website dynamically adapts to each visitor's individual questions and information needs.



Dynamic content instead of fixed structures Visitors to the statworx website arrive with different needs: some organisations want to understand how to get started with artificial intelligence, while others are looking for ways to empower their employees or turn initial use-case ideas into scalable AI solutions. Generative Site Search addresses these questions by assembling relevant content individually. Rather than presenting information as a linear chatbot response, the application creates a visually curated website experience. Relevant topics, further resources and clear next steps are provided through an individually generated page. This gives users a quick overview and allows them to explore individual topics in greater depth where needed. The AI draws exclusively on existing content from the own website. As a result, users receive reliable information from the statworx offering, while the risk of AI hallucinations is reduced. With Generative Site Search, statworx is helping shape the next generation of digital experiences. The application is a first step towards a new kind of website: powered by Generative UI, interfaces can dynamically respond to individual questions, situations and information needs, delivering the most relevant content and interactions at the right moment. "People had to adapt to the structure of websites for decades. Generative UI reverses this principle: the interface emerges from the user's intent. The next generation of websites will no longer be defined by fixed page structures, but by their ability to create the right experience at the right moment," says André Monaco, Head of AI Innovation at statworx. Generative Site Search is now available on the statworx website, demonstrating how statworx helps organisations unlock the potential of data and put AI into practice successfully. Try Generative Site Search now: About statworx statworx is a leading data and AI consulting and development company in the DACH region. The company supports organisations in defining their AI strategy, develops tailored AI solutions and builds data and AI capabilities across the enterprise. For more information, visit .







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