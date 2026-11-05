Issuer: Wyden / Key word(s): Cryptocurrency / Blockchain/Miscellaneous

Wyden Expands Its Offering with New Digital Asset Accounting Solution for Banks, Brokers, and Financial Institutions

05.11.2026 / 08:45 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wyden Expands Its Offering with New Digital Asset Accounting Solution for Banks, Brokers, and Financial Institutions Wyden provides financial institutions with a trusted, consolidated book of record across digital asset activities, bringing greater transparency, control and efficiency to finance and operations. Zurich – Wyden, the leader in institutional digital asset trading technology, today announced a new solution for digital asset accounting. As banks, brokers and other financial institutions expand into digital assets, fragmented records across providers and systems make it difficult to maintain a consistent financial view, while traditional accounting infrastructure struggles to accommodate the pace and complexity of digital asset activity. Wyden addresses these challenges by providing a unified accounting layer that brings together client and proprietary activity into one trusted book of record. The solution establishes a banking-grade accounting foundation covering supported fiat, crypto, tokenized deposits and tokenized assets, providing institutions with a consistent view of balances, positions and financial activity across their internal and external accounts. By automatically capturing and reconciling transactions across connected providers and systems, Wyden reduces manual accounting efforts, improves financial transparency and gives finance, operations and audit teams a reliable basis for reporting and oversight. It complements existing enterprise accounting and core banking systems, integrating digital asset activity into established financial processes. Wyden's digital assset accounting solution supports financial institutions managing increasingly complex digital asset operations, from banks and brokers handling client and proprietary positions to financial institutions expanding into tokenized assets and deposits. It provides clear attribution of client holdings, consolidated visibility across counterparties and a traceable record of financial activity. As institutions introduce new products, clients and providers, Wyden provides a scalable accounting foundation that helps maintain financial control and auditability without adding unnecessary operational complexity. “Digital assets have evolved from a specialized trading activity into an increasingly integrated part of the financial system. As adoption grows, institutions need accounting infrastructure that connects digital asset operations with the financial controls, reporting and governance standards they already rely on,” said Rémy Schimmel Maillet-Contoz, CEO of Wyden.“Regulatory and operational demands mean that institutions now require a more integrated approach to managing digital assets across the entire business – and accounting is fundamental to this approach. With our expanding offering, Wyden is building towards that vision, providing the infrastructure institutions need to fully operate, control and scale their digital asset activities across the full lifecycle.” About Wyden Wyden is the global leader in institutional digital asset trading technology. By covering the entire trade lifecycle and supporting seamless custody, core banking, and portfolio management system integration as well as full trade lifecycle automation, the Wyden platform streamlines digital assets trading. Engineered by a team of trading system veterans and crypto asset experts, Wyden offers best-in-class integrated infrastructure solutions that meet the highest institutional needs. Headquartered in Zurich, Wyden runs several product hubs in Poland and has offices in Singapore and New York. To learn more, visit Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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