Chhattisgarh Police, ITBP Neutralise 5 Kg Pressure Cooker IED In Forest Area

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Narayanpur, Nov 5 (IANS) A joint team of Narayanpur Police and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has safely neutralised a suspicious 5 kg pressure cooker-based improvised explosive device (IED) recovered from a forested, hilly stretch near Kehnar village in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh.

The device was found on November 4 during excavation work for the installation of electricity poles in the area falling under the jurisdiction of the Kutul police help centre, police officials said on Thursday.

Information about the suspicious object prompted an immediate response. A search team led by Assistant Sub-Inspector Antu Potai, along with the district Bomb Disposal Squad and the BDS unit of the ITBP's 41st Battalion, was deployed to the forested terrain along the Kehnar-Kutul route.

During the operation, the 5 kg cooker IED was recovered on the Farsabeda road, approximately 7 km from the Kutul camp.

Following standard safety protocols, the ITBP Bomb Disposal Squad carried out a controlled explosion and successfully neutralised the device. The joint security forces team returned safely after completing the operation.

Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Patel, Additional SP Aishwarya Chandrakar and sub-divisional officer of police (Narayanpur) Manoj Kumar Mandavi led and supervised the entire operation.

Officials emphasised that such operations form part of ongoing efforts to maintain public safety and security across the district.

Narayanpur Police have appealed to residents to remain vigilant. The force urged the public not to touch, examine or attempt to remove any suspicious object found in forests, hilly areas, at crossroads or other public spaces. Instead, people should immediately inform the nearest armed forces post or security personnel so that timely and appropriate action can be taken.

The successful neutralisation of the IED without any casualties affirms the coordination between local police and central forces in addressing security challenges in the region's difficult terrain. Authorities continue to monitor the area and have reassured their commitment to protecting civilians and infrastructure projects in Narayanpur.