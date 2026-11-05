Kolkata Gets Winter Chill As Mercury Dips After Cyclone Murasu Weakens

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) Dry weather returned to south Bengal districts on Thursday after Cyclone Murasu subsided, bringing a noticeable dip in temperatures across the region.

Kolkata recorded a drop of around two degrees Celsius in its minimum temperature, offering residents a taste of the approaching winter.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the minimum temperature in Kolkata is likely to fall further over the next two days. A similar decline is expected in other districts of south Bengal.

There is no possibility of rainfall in the region until Sunday, which marks Kali Puja. However, several south Bengal districts may receive rain from Monday as a fresh weather system is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal next week.

The weather office has forecast scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and Jhargram districts.

According to the IMD, a new low-pressure area may form over the Bay of Bengal next week, potentially increasing rainfall activity across parts of south Bengal. However, no rainfall has been forecast for north Bengal so far.

Dry weather will continue in the northern districts for now. While there is unlikely to be any significant change in daytime temperatures, minimum temperatures are expected to fall considerably during the night. The drop in night temperatures is likely to signal the gradual arrival of winter in north Bengal.

Meanwhile, Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 25.8 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. On Thursday, it fell to 23.5 degrees Celsius, which was still 1.3 degrees above the seasonal average. The mercury is expected to decline further over the next two days and could touch the 20-degree Celsius mark.

The maximum temperature in the city has also come down. Kolkata recorded a maximum of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, 1.3 degrees below normal.

The cooler conditions have brought relief to residents of Kolkata and several districts, with the mild chill offering an early indication of the approaching winter.

The sky over Kolkata is likely to remain partly cloudy. Heavy rainfall is unlikely, although isolated places may receive light showers.