Gujarat Completes 497 'AMRUT 2.0' Projects Worth Rs 4,832 Crore, Adds 2.72 Lakh Tap Connections

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 5 (IANS) Gujarat has completed 497 projects worth Rs 4,832 crore under the Centre's 'AMRUT 2.0' scheme, adding more than 2.72 lakh household tap connections and over 1.03 lakh sewerage connections across urban areas, according to a state government statement issued on Thursday.

The projects have also expanded water treatment and storage capacity, strengthened underground drainage networks and supported the rejuvenation of lakes and the development of parks and gardens across the state.

Launched by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on October 1, 2021, the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 aims to provide tap water connections to households within the jurisdiction of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), while extending sewerage and septage facilities to households in 31 AMRUT cities.

The mission also focuses on water security, rejuvenating water bodies and wells, improving urban planning, and mobilising financial resources.

Under the scheme, Gujarat has completed 224 water supply projects worth Rs 2,937 crore. These have added 539 million litres per day (MLD) of water treatment capacity, 1,366 lakh litres of water storage capacity and 2,128 km of water distribution pipelines.

These projects have provided more than 2.72 lakh new household tap connections, benefiting approximately 23.87 lakh people in urban areas.

In the sewerage sector, 77 projects worth Rs 1,500 crore have been completed across 31 AMRUT cities.

The projects have increased wastewater treatment capacity by 162 MLD and added 931 km to the sewerage network. More than 1.03 lakh new household sewer connections have also been provided, benefiting around 31.76 lakh citizens.

The scheme has also supported urban environmental and recreational infrastructure. Of the lake rejuvenation works undertaken, 97 projects worth Rs 301 crore have been completed, resulting in the rejuvenation of 78 lakes.

Similarly, 99 projects worth Rs 94 crore have been completed for the creation and development of gardens and parks, with 87 such spaces developed across the state.

The programme has also sought to generate livelihood opportunities for women through Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under the 'Amrut Mitra' and 'Women for Trees' initiatives.

Around 178 SHGs are participating in the Women for Trees initiative. A total of 165 projects worth Rs 604.158 lakh have been undertaken under the initiative, through which more than 1.52 lakh trees have been planted so far.

The state government said the projects were being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, in line with the Centre's broader objective of improving urban infrastructure and the ease of living for citizens.