Karnataka BJP Protests Against Massive Bus Fare And Milk Price Hikes

Karnataka BJP Stages Statewide Protests Over Fare Hikes

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly R Ashoka on Thursday condemned the state government's decision to hike bus fares, alleging that the Congress-led government was burdening people with increased prices and demanding the immediate resignation of the Transport Minister. Ashoka made the remarks during a BJP protest at the Majestic bus terminal, officially known as Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Bus Station, where a delegation of BJP leaders visited the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) terminals to protest against the fare revision.

"A 40% hike was never seen in the history of Karnataka. The Congress party in Karnataka has looted Karnataka for the Central Congress party. Now they are raising bus ticket prices by 40%. It is illegal... I condemn this. The Transport Minister has to resign immediately because he is not capable of maintaining the transport department," Ashoka said.

Opposition Demands Withdrawal of Revised Prices

The BJP staged protests across Karnataka against the increase in bus fares and milk prices, with party leaders demanding the withdrawal of the revised fares. Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said, "The reason is the bus ticket price hike. They are taking the money from the taxpayers. They are snatching everything from the public, so we are protesting against them... We have taken this issue very seriously. One essential is milk, and the other is transport. They do not understand anything."

Threat of Intensified Agitation

BJP MLC N Ravikumar said thousands of party workers had joined the protest and threatened to intensify the agitation if the government did not withdraw the fare hike. "Thousands have arrived. We are shutting down KSRTC services across the entire state today because there has been a massive price hike, Rs 8 more for milk, and KSRTC fares have been increased by amounts ranging from Rs 6 up to Rs 90. The government in Karnataka is essentially plundering the public; it is a thieving, predatory government," he said. "The BJP is staging protests across the entire state today. This hike must be withdrawn immediately; otherwise, we will bring KSRTC bus operations to a complete halt throughout the state," Ravikumar added.

Details of the Transport Fare Revision

Bus travel across Karnataka is set to become costlier following an average fare hike of 23 per cent by KSRTC, while BMTC has increased ticket prices by 33 to 35 per cent. The revised fares are scheduled to come into effect from Thursday night. The fare revision will apply to ordinary and express bus services operated by KSRTC, as well as services under the North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC). Under the revised fare structure, the fare from Bengaluru to Nelamangala and Hoskote will increase from Rs 35 to Rs 44, while passengers travelling to Doddaballapura and Anekal will pay Rs 47 instead of Rs 38.

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