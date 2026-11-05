Virat Kohli Turns 38: Inside His Rs 4.6 Crore Luxury Watch Collection Read On

Virat Kohli's love for luxury watches goes beyond expensive accessories. As the cricket superstar celebrates his 38th birthday on November 5, here's a look at his reported collection featuring Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet and Cartier timepieces.

Virat Kohli is known for his impeccable fashion sense, fitness regime and passion for luxury automobiles. However, another interesting aspect of his lavish lifestyle is his fascination with high-end watches. The former Indian cricket captain has been spotted wearing some of the world's most prestigious timepieces, with certain models reportedly valued at several crores.

From a diamond-studded Rolex Daytona Rainbow to an elegant Patek Philippe Aquanaut, Kohli's collection reflects his appreciation for distinctive designs, craftsmanship and exclusivity. On his 38th birthday, here's a closer look at some of the luxury watches associated with the cricket superstar.

Rolex Daytona Rainbow: The Showstopper Worth Rs 4.6 Crore

One of the most expensive watches reportedly associated with Virat Kohli is the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Rainbow in Everose gold. Estimated to be worth approximately Rs 4.6 crore, this extravagant timepiece stands out for its colourful gemstone detailing.

The watch features a rainbow-coloured bezel decorated with precious gemstones, complemented by diamond detailing on its dial. Its distinctive appearance makes it one of the most recognisable and sought-after creations in Rolex's Daytona collection.

Kohli's reported collection also includes other Daytona variations, including a platinum model with an ice-blue dial and a yellow-gold version with a green dial.

Patek Philippe Aquanaut: A Luxury Timepiece Worth Crores

Another standout watch associated with Kohli is the Patek Philippe Aquanaut in rose gold. The cricketer has previously been spotted wearing the Aquanaut Ref. 5167R-001, which combines sporty styling with premium watchmaking.

The timepiece features a rose-gold case, a brown embossed dial and a matching composite strap. Its understated appearance makes it different from the more extravagant diamond-studded watches in his collection.

Patek Philippe watches are particularly popular among luxury collectors because of their intricate mechanical movements, limited availability and craftsmanship.

Kohli has also been spotted wearing a Patek Philippe Nautilus Ref. 5811/1G-001, a white-gold model with a blue sunburst dial. The watch was reportedly valued at approximately Rs 1.95 crore in September 2026, although actual market prices can vary.

Audemars Piguet, Cartier And Other Luxury Watches

Kohli's watch collection reportedly extends beyond Rolex and Patek Philippe. He has also been seen wearing timepieces from other prestigious Swiss watchmakers, including Audemars Piguet and Cartier.

Some notable watches associated with him include:

- Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Double Balance Wheel Openworked: An 18-carat rose-gold masterpiece featuring an intricate open-worked dial and a sophisticated double balance-wheel mechanism. Its reported valuation is around Rs 78 lakh.

- Rolex Day-Date 36 Puzzle: An unusual and colourful Rolex model featuring a playful puzzle-inspired dial. It has reportedly been valued at approximately Rs 50-52 lakh.

- Cartier Santos de Cartier: A stylish luxury watch featuring a distinctive square case, green dial and steel bracelet. Its reported retail price is around Rs 9.55 lakh.

- Rolex Cosmograph Daytona: Another classic chronograph associated with Kohli, featuring a white dial and an 18-carat gold finish.

Interestingly, Kohli's interest in wearables is not restricted to traditional luxury watches. He has also been associated with WHOOP, a screenless fitness tracker that monitors sleep, recovery and physical performance.